NAU Roundup: DeBisschop, Stomp, named Big Sky scholar athletes of the year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In an announcement by the Big Sky Conference Tuesday morning, Northern Arizona graduating seniors Brooks DeBisschop and Abby Stomp were honored as NAU's Big Sky Scholar-Athletes of the Year. The award honors seniors who have excelled in the classroom and in their sport during their final year.

To be eligible for this award, a student-athlete must have exhausted his or her intercollegiate athletic eligibility and/or be a member of the graduating class, earned a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.2, been a participant in a Big Sky-sponsored sport, completed at least two years of intercollegiate competition at the institution and been a letterwinner.

In April, DeBisschop and Stomp were selected as NAU's Golden Eagle Male and Female Scholar-Athletes of the Year. Both Lumberjack seniors were also honored as CoSIDA Academic All-Americans in their respective sports during the 2019-20 year.

DeBisschop finished up his career as a Lumberjack as the first Academic First Team All-American in NAU men's basketball history. Coupled with his Academic All-America Third Team nod last year, he is a two-time Academic All-American.