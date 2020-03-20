NAU Roundup: Day, Smith named National Award finalists for 2020 indoor season

After claiming the top honors in the Mountain Region, Northern Arizona senior distance runner Tyler Day and Mike Smith, director of track and field and cross country for the Lumberjacks, were named finalists by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for National Men's Track Athlete of the Year and National Men's Coach of the Year, respectively, on Friday.

Both Day and Smith were among the top three vote-getters in their respective categories in voting done by member coaches. There will be a final vote by member coaches beginning Monday, with the winners to be announced for the 2020 NCAA Division I indoor track and field season to follow.

Northern Arizona has only had one athlete previously named a national athlete of the year. Johanna Nilsson was named the National Women's Cross Country Athlete of the Year and National Women's Indoor Track Athlete of the Year in 2005 and 2006, respectively.

The Lumberjacks have never had a national track coach of the year, although Smith is a two-time recipient of the Bill Dellinger Award given to the Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2018. Eric Heins, NAU director of track and field and cross country, received the Bill Dellinger Award in 2016.