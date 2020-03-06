NAU Roundup: Day, Smith earn top honors in Mountain Region

WOMEN'S TENNIS

The Lumberjacks continue their five-match homestand Sunday versus Pacific at 10 a.m. The first meeting between the two teams in seven years will be take place in the Aquatic and Tennis Complex, with free admission for all fans.

The Lumberjacks carry a three-match winning streak and a 4-3 record into Sunday after opening their homestand with a pair of victories last week. Northern Arizona made quick work of Montana, 7-0, last Thursday in its home opener and then pulled out a tough 4-2 victory over New Mexico two days later.

"The biggest thing that stood out last week was that we were competing throughout the whole match," said Lumberjacks head coach Ewa Bogusz. "That gives the team a lot of confidence going forward. This point of the season, confidence is important. With the work they're putting in, that's going to pay off for us."

Northern Arizona's doubles have gotten the Lumberjacks off to the early advantage in six of eight matches, including in each of their four victories. Last week, sophomore Adrianna Sosnowska and freshman Mimi Bland clinched the doubles point for Northern Arizona versus both Montana and New Mexico, with doubles tied up at one win apiece.