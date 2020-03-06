NAU Roundup: Day, Smith earn top honors in Mountain Region

Northern Arizona senior distance runner Tyler Day was honored as the Mountain Region Men's Track Athlete of the Year and Mike Smith, director of cross country and track and field at NAU, was named coach of the year for the indoor season, the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced Friday.
Day is the first Northern Arizona athlete to earn the Mountain Region's men's indoor athlete of the year award since Futsum Zienasellassie claimed it in 2016. He is the fourth all-time recipient for the Lumberjacks on the men's side, joining Zienasellassie, David McNeill (2010) and Lopez Lomong (2007).
Meanwhile, it was Smith's first time receiving the coach of the year recognition. Overall, however, it is the eighth regional coach of the year honor. Smith, in his fourth year at the helm of the Lumberjacks, is the three-time reigning Mountain Region Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year in addition to earning women's coach of the year twice each for the indoor and outdoor seasons.
Day is a qualifier for next week's NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in the 3,000-meters and 5000m races. He owns the nation's top time in the the latter (13:16.95) and the third-fastest time in the former (7:45.70).
Smith was honored by the USTFCCCA after guiding the Lumberjack men to their ninth consecutive Big Sky indoor championship and 23rd in program history. The Northern Arizona men are currently ranked No. 3 in the country, and garnered their first-ever No. 1 ranking in the USTFCCCA indoor rankings.
Smith coached seven men's distance runners who qualified for the NCAA indoor champ meet, setting a new program record.
SWIM AND DIVE
The Western Athletic Conference named both Andy Johns and Nikki Huffman coach of the year for their respective events.
Johns is a seven-time WAC swimming coach of the year honoree and receives it this year after the Lumberjacks won their seventh straight conference championship. Since 1994, Johns has led the Lumberjacks to eight total conference championships (Pacific Collegiate Swimming, 1998; Western Athletic 2014-2020), helping to bring more 70 individual titles and relay titles. During this year's championship, the Lumberjacks took home the gold in five individual swimming events and one relay.
For the fifth year in a row, Huffman has received the honor of diving coach of the year and seventh time overall. This season, two of her three divers received WAC diver of the week accolades, combining to four total times during this season, watching one dive to gold on the 1-meter springboard. In addition to the WAC's honor, Huffman is a four-time National Independent Conference Diving Coach of the Year and one-time Northern Arizona's Female Sport Coach of the year receiver. All three of her divers will be heading to the NCAA Zone Diving Championships this following Monday in Federal Way, Washington.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
The Lumberjacks continue their five-match homestand Sunday versus Pacific at 10 a.m. The first meeting between the two teams in seven years will be take place in the Aquatic and Tennis Complex, with free admission for all fans.
The Lumberjacks carry a three-match winning streak and a 4-3 record into Sunday after opening their homestand with a pair of victories last week. Northern Arizona made quick work of Montana, 7-0, last Thursday in its home opener and then pulled out a tough 4-2 victory over New Mexico two days later.
"The biggest thing that stood out last week was that we were competing throughout the whole match," said Lumberjacks head coach Ewa Bogusz. "That gives the team a lot of confidence going forward. This point of the season, confidence is important. With the work they're putting in, that's going to pay off for us."
Northern Arizona's doubles have gotten the Lumberjacks off to the early advantage in six of eight matches, including in each of their four victories. Last week, sophomore Adrianna Sosnowska and freshman Mimi Bland clinched the doubles point for Northern Arizona versus both Montana and New Mexico, with doubles tied up at one win apiece.
Sosnowska and Bland claimed both of their matches in a tiebreaker, which pushed their team-best doubles record to 5-2. Northern Arizona's No. 1 doubles pair has won its last four matches. Meanwhile, sophomore Emilie Haakansson and freshman Elinor Beazley have won their last three matches at No. 3.
The Lumberjacks received a boost with the return of Bland to their singles lineup last week. Bland played consecutive singles matches for the first time this spring and won both of her matches at No. 5, increasing her win streak to three matches.
Bland, along with junior Ellie Millard and Haakansson and the No. 3 and 4 spots respectively, have also won three consecutive matches.
Senior Chiara Tomasetti, ranked No. 45 nationally in this week's Oracle ITA Division I rankings, remains undefeated at 8-0 atop Northern Arizona's lineup. Haakansson's 6-2 singles record is second on the team, with Sosnowska third with a 4-4 record at No. 2.
Northern Arizona squares off with Pacific for the first time since 2013, when the Lumberjacks picked up their first all-time win versus the Tigers, 4-2, on a neutral court in Albuquerque. The Lumberjacks are 1-5 all-time versus the Tigers, who were picked seventh in the preseason West Coast Conference poll.
"Pacific is a very good team and we're expecting tough competition," Bogusz said. "The players love challenges and we can't wait to host them at home."
The Tigers are led by Klara Kosan, who is ranked No. 69 nationally in singles, setting up a match-up of nationally ranked players at No. 1 singles.
MEN'S TENNIS
Men's tennis returns to Big Sky play at Southern Utah for a Saturday match at 1 p.m. in St. George, Utah.
The Thunderbirds are 3-5 on the season.
The Lumberjacks have been on a seven-game winning streak since 2013 over the Thunderbirds.
This is only the second Big Sky match for both teams, and Northern Arizona will not play against another conference opponent until March 22 when they take on Sacramento State at home.