NAU Roundup: Dave Ungerer named special teams coordinator and running backs coach

Ungerer also spent three years as the special teams coordinator and running backs coach for Utah State, as well as a season in the same role at Fresno State. Most recently, Ungerer spent three seasons as a special teams analyst for Missouri.

"When I was a young coach starting out, the people that I looked up to and the mentors I had told me to try to have as many skill sets as you can," Ungerer said. "I've always just had a very strong passion for special teams, and it has such a big influence on the game both positively and if you don't execute negatively."

Ungerer has found plenty of success with his special teams units at many of his coaching stops. While at Alabama, Ungerer's special teams unit blocked 13 kicks across four seasons and Utah State finished the 2013 season as the No. 1 overall coverage unit in the nation.

During his time at Oregon State, Ungerer recruited and coached future NFL punters Johnny Hekker and Ryan Allen -- who would eventually face one another in Super Bowl LIII. Ungerer also helped recruit Aaron Rodgers from Butte Community College while at Cal.

In Flagstaff, Ungerer inherits All-Americans Luis Aguilar and DJ Arnson at kicker and punter, respectively, as well as Justin Hathoot, who has served as the program's primary long snapper since 2018 and earned All-Big Sky honors during his career.