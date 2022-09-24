NAU ROUNDUP: Cross country women finish second in Stillwater

The Northern Arizona women’s and men’s cross country teams finished second and third, respectively, at the Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Saturday.

The women ran their best team effort of the season, earning 88 points to finish behind Oklahoma State. Elise Stearns was the top finisher for Northern Arizona, running a time of 20:29.5 to take fifth place individually. Annika Reiss was right behind, finishing sixth with a time of 20:32.5. Taryn O’Neill placed 22nd with a time of 20:50.6, while Bryn Morley and Jesselyn Bries rounded out the scoring with times of 21:01.0 and 21:01.1, respectively. Morley took 27th place and Bries was right behind in 28th.

Also running, but not contributing to the team score, was Meagan Van Pelt and Alexis Kebbe. Van Pelt ran a time of 21:01.4 to finish 29th, while Kebbe placed 55th with a time of 21:21.6.

The Lumberjacks women finished ahead of many Mountain Region opponents including No. 7 BYU and No. 3 Colorado. BYU finished third with 113 points and Colorado placed fourth with 159 points.

“This was one of the most impressive cross country races I’ve seen from the women in my time at Northern Arizona,” coach Mike Smith said. “It takes a lot of confidence to position yourself like that, and to believe you belong and race that way. They were fantastic. Some of our athletes that raced today are short on experience of racing at that level, so it’s a great sign of things to come that we have athletes stepping up in that way.”

Nico Young led the Lumberjacks men down the stretch with his second consecutive top-five finish at the Cowboy Jamboree. Young finished fifth with a time of 23:20.8. Also in the top-10 was Drew Bosley, who ran a time of 23:35.5 to take ninth place. Senior Ryan Raff ran a 23:45.4 to place 19th, shaving 22 seconds off his time from last year at the Jamboree. Kang Nyoak and Santiago Gomez-Prosser rounded out the scoring, with Nyoak finishing 38th with a time of 24:00.9 and Gomez-Prosser right behind in 39th with a time of 24:01.4.

The Northern Arizona men earned a team score of 110 points to take third place. No. 4 BYU took first with a score of 75, while No. 3 Stanford placed second with a score of 101.

The Lumberjacks have three weeks off before they will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, for the Nuttycombe Invitational. The meet will take place on Friday, Oct. 14.

Swimming and diving

For the second consecutive season, a true freshman with Northern Arizona won the annual Pentathlon, as Gracie Munk claimed her title with 3,610 points total Friday.

“It’s awesome, I think there’s a lot of wondering during these first three weeks being at altitude, so for the freshman to step up and see that they belong here really helps the next phase of what we’re getting into,” coach Andy Johns said.

Munk had four top-three finishes out of the meet’s five total events. The freshman placed first in the 100 SCM backstroke, second in the 100 SCM freestyle, third in the 100 SCM fly and third in the 200 SCM IM. Munk finished the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:05.35, just about a second off of the pentathlon record in the event.

The pentathlon, consisting of five events and four heats for each event, also included the 100 SCM breaststroke. This is typically the only event of the year that the team will swim short course meters, allowing the swimmers and coaching staff to get an early evaluation.

Senior Haley Mayhew placed second for the second consecutive year. Annie Carlton took third.

“For our upperclassmen it’s really important to see some progress from year to year and most of them are trending upward, it’s nice to see everybody racing again,” Johns said.

Soccer

Northern Arizona soccer drew, 0-0, with the undefeated Loyola Marymount Lions in Los Angeles Friday.

In the ninth minute of the match, Lumberjacks goalkeeper Trinity Corcoran stunned the Lions as she picked up her first save of the night. That would prove the Lions’ first and only shot on goal of the match, as Corcoran picked up another shutout.

Possession time was even for both sides throughout the first half, and the Lumberjacks went into halftime with the 6-2 edge on total shots.

Northern Arizona did not let up on the offensive pressure coming out of the break, as Kayla Shebar forced LMU to make a save in the 46th minute.

The back line for Northern Arizona had an impressive night helping its goalkeeper. Northern Arizona finished with five shots on goal but could not finish one for a game-winning score.

The Lumberjacks will be back in action on Sunday as they head to take on the University of San Diego to close out the weekend road trip to California.