NAU ROUNDUP: Cross Country wins Paul Short Run in Pennsylvania
NAU ROUNDUP: Cross Country wins Paul Short Run in Pennsylvania

NAU

On Friday, the Northern Arizona women's cross country team was named champions after accomplishing a three-two advantage over Villanova in a tiebreaker at the Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The Lumberjacks also placed two individual champions, with All-American junior Taryn O'Neill (19:54.8) winning the gold race, and freshman Maggi Congdon (21:10.4) securing first in the open race.

In an exciting start to the day, Congdon, and senior Jenna McCaffrey (21:17.0), placed first and second in the women's open race, with junior Luna Slater (22:18.9), redshirt sophomore Chloe Painter (22:32.0), and junior Abby Riordan (22:41.1) respectively finishing 13th, 20th, and 23rd in the 6K event.

O'Neill, an established leader of the Lumberjacks, earned first place overall, with senior Pipi Eitel (20:14.0), redshirt junior Hannah Behunin (20:37.0), sophomore Annika Reiss (20:38.1), and redshirt sophomore Jesselyn Bries (20:40.4) following seventh, 23rd, 25th, and 29th to score a team total of 85 points.

Meanwhile, Villanova completed the race with the exact same point total (85), initiating a tiebreaker. After analyzing both teams' performances, Northern Arizona was named victorious, as junior Bryn Morley (20:56.2), the sixth Lumberjacks finisher, scored lower (41 points) than Villanova's sixth runner, senior Mkenna Keegan (62 points).

Redshirt freshman Elise Stearns (21:00.2) and Meagan Van Pelt (21:02.4) were also right behind Morley, respectively finishing 44th and 46th, while freshman Alexis Kebbe (21:15.0) and senior Delaney Rasmussen (21:25.0) rounded out the team finishing 60th and 72nd.

The Northern Arizona women displayed unity Friday, showing the importance of each athlete and every point.

For the first time since the George Kyte Classic, the men and women squads will compete together at the Florida State University Pre-National on Oct. 15.

