NAU ROUNDUP: Cross Country wins Paul Short Run in Pennsylvania

On Friday, the Northern Arizona women's cross country team was named champions after accomplishing a three-two advantage over Villanova in a tiebreaker at the Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The Lumberjacks also placed two individual champions, with All-American junior Taryn O'Neill (19:54.8) winning the gold race, and freshman Maggi Congdon (21:10.4) securing first in the open race.

In an exciting start to the day, Congdon, and senior Jenna McCaffrey (21:17.0), placed first and second in the women's open race, with junior Luna Slater (22:18.9), redshirt sophomore Chloe Painter (22:32.0), and junior Abby Riordan (22:41.1) respectively finishing 13th, 20th, and 23rd in the 6K event.

O'Neill, an established leader of the Lumberjacks, earned first place overall, with senior Pipi Eitel (20:14.0), redshirt junior Hannah Behunin (20:37.0), sophomore Annika Reiss (20:38.1), and redshirt sophomore Jesselyn Bries (20:40.4) following seventh, 23rd, 25th, and 29th to score a team total of 85 points.

Meanwhile, Villanova completed the race with the exact same point total (85), initiating a tiebreaker. After analyzing both teams' performances, Northern Arizona was named victorious, as junior Bryn Morley (20:56.2), the sixth Lumberjacks finisher, scored lower (41 points) than Villanova's sixth runner, senior Mkenna Keegan (62 points).