NAU ROUNDUP: Cross country to get taste of national championship course this weekend

Northern Arizona's cross country teams are headed to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for the Cowboy Jamboree set to take place Saturday. The men are the defending champions and are looking for their third straight win, while the women are attending the meet for the first time since 2015.

Stillwater will be home to this season's national championship meet.

It is the first time this season that Northern Arizona will travel its full squads.

NAU ROUNDUP: Theo Quax earns national recognition for cross country performance Northern Arizona redshirt junior cross country runner Theo Quax earned recognition as the Bi…

Despite having small numbers at the Coaching Tree Invitational last week in Indiana, the men left their mark on the field. Theo Quax, Santiago Gomez-Prosser and Kang Nyoak claimed the top three spots, with the team finishing third place. Quax was named both the Big Sky and USTFCCCA national male athlete of the week for his efforts.

The women were competitive in their race, even with only five runners. Nikita Moore placed eighth and Maggi Congdon also placed in the top 20.

Both women will run the 6K at the Cowboy Jamboree. Also competing in Stillwater will be Taryn O'Neill, who will open her season, and Elise Stearns, the Lumberjacks' top finisher from the George Kyte Classic in Flagstaff on Sept. 3.

Drew Bosley and Nico Young will be in the lineup for the men again, after placing fourth and third, respectively, at last year's Cowboy Jamboree.

The women will open the meet at 5:45 a.m., and the men will follow at 6:30 a.m. for the 8K.

Volleyball

Northern Arizona's conference-opening win was there for the taking, until Montana stormed back for a 23-25, 14-25, 25-17, 30-28, 15-7 victory in Rolle Activity Center on Thursday. The loss was the Lumberjacks' fifth straight, falling to 1-7 overall, while Montana improved to 8-5 overall and 1-0 in conference competition.

"The kind of volleyball that we were playing looked a lot like we've been practicing," said Lumberjacks coach Ken Murphy. "There were times that our offense looked really good for long stretches, but we look like a team that is struggling to close out matches. There was clearly a change between the second and third sets."

The loss was the Lumberjacks' second straight five-setter, marking the first time the team has dropped consecutive five-set matches since 2019. It was also the first time that Northern Arizona dropped a Big Sky opener since 2018 -- although it did go on to win both the conference regular-season and tournament titles that season.

Lumberjacks senior outside hitter Taylor Jacobsen set her career high in kills for the second straight match, totaling 28. She also added 11 digs to record her second double-double of the season. She was joined in double-digit kills by both junior Jordan Elder and redshirt freshman Kacee Moore, who both notched 11 kills.

Junior Millie O'Ketter led the team with 20 digs and was one of a season-high four players in double-figures. Redshirt freshman Jordan Cherniss set a new career best with 13, while Jacobsen and junior setter Kate Hatch both had 11. Hatch posted her third straight, and fifth overall, double-double of the season with 45 assists.

With momentum on their side, the Grizzlies began the decisive set with a 4-1 run only for the Lumberjacks to tie it at 4-4 with a pair of points coming off blocks. A tandem block by Niche Newton and junior Savannah Hasson evened the set briefly before Montana silenced the energetic home crowd with an 8-0 run. Following the 4-4 tie, Montana scored 11 of the final 14 points of the match to complete the reverse sweep.

A Montana error gave the hosts their first set point at 26-25 in the marathon fourth set, but two Grizzly kills got the score back in their favor. Northern Arizona held off its fifth and sixth set points on kills by Moore and Elder at 27-26 and 28-27, but Montana finally put away the game with another Lumberjacks service error and a final kill.

"In the fourth set, we made some really great plays and then we made some really careless plays," Murphy said. "I felt like we're our own worst enemy right there, because we were doing some really great volleyball stuff. Neche's block was key and it felt like it was going to give us a lift and then I think we miss a serve. If we push through that, we've got some good things happening."

The Lumberjacks will head out to Ogden, Utah, for their lone road conference match over the first three weeks of conference play. Northern Arizona will face Weber State Saturday.