NAU ROUNDUP: Cross country to finish regular season in Wisconsin

The Northern Arizona cross country team is set to finish the regular season with the Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin, today.

The trip will be the Lumberjacks' first to Madison since 2019, when the men won the meet and the women placed sixth. The men have been victorious the past four times they have competed at the course, and their low score of 46 points during the 2018 season was the lowest point total at the meet since 2010.

Nuttycombe will feature a women's 6K race and a men's 8K race.

The Lumberjacks have not raced for three weeks since the Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Sept. 24. The women placed second in their strongest team effort of the season at the event, finishing ahead of many Mountain Region competitors and top-ranked national teams. Elise Stearns was the top finisher in Stillwater, clocking a 20:29.5 for a fifth-place result and her first conference athlete of the week award. Annika Reiss also had a strong performance, finishing sixth with a time of 20:32.5.

The men's team finished third overall in Stillwater. Nico Young earned his second consecutive top-five finish at the Cowboy Jamboree, finishing fifth with a time of 23:20.8. Drew Bosley took ninth place in 23:35.5. Neither Young nor Bosley have finished outside of the top nine in a race so far this season.

The men are currently ranked third in the NCAA and will see seven of the other top-10 teams today. The women shot up the rankings to No. 4 after the Cowboy Jamboree. Seven of the other top-10 women's teams will also be competing at Nuttycombe.