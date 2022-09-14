NAU ROUNDUP: Cross country to compete at Coaching Tree Invitational Friday

The Northern Arizona University cross country teams are ready to start their road season with a trip to Bloomington, Indiana, for the Coaching Tree Invitational on Friday.

The meet will be a tribute to the coaching career of Indiana's head coach Ron Helmer, who is in his final season at the helm. All teams traveling to the meet are coached by people who either ran or worked for Helmer during his career, which spanned over 50 years.

"When I was a student-athlete at Georgetown University, coach Helmer was the director there," said Mike Smith, Northern Arizona director of track and field and cross country. "He was a big influence on me finding my way into college coaching, and he's been someone that I've used as a big resource along the way. It's going to be fun to head out and see him off."

The Lumberjacks will take six men and five women to Bloomington to compete. The women will open the meet with a 6K beginning at 7 a.m. and the men will run the 8K at 7:45 a.m. Running the 6K will be Maggi Congdon, Anna Fenske, Nikita Moore, Abby Riordan and Skyler Wallace. Congdon, Fenske, Moore and Wallace all ran in the George Kyte Classic -- which both the Northern Arizona women and men won.

Competing for the men will be Caleb Easton, Corey Gorgas, Kang Nyoak, Santiago Gomez-Prosser, Theo Quax, and Jack Scherer. Only half the group have competed this year so far. Kang Nyoak, Santiago Gomez-Prosser, and Theo Quax all ran in the George Kyte Classic. Quax finished fifth, and Gomez-Prosser and Nyoak finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

Women's soccer

The Lumberjacks are looking to secure the program's 200th win -- and the first win of the season -- when they host Ottawa for a Thursday match at 7 p.m. in Lumberjack Stadium.

The Lumberjacks are coming off of back-to-back losses to CSU Bakersfield and Air Force in the past week.

Northern Arizona's offense has been spread out, as all six goals for the team have come from a different player. Dai Williams leads the team in points with one goal and two assists.

Williams scored her first career goal for the Lumberjacks at CSU Bakersfield, adding her second assist of the year against Air Force. Kayla Shebar scored her first goal of the season this past week against Air Force.

The NAIA Ottawa Spirit are 6-2 and coming off a 0-1 loss to the College of Idaho Saturday.