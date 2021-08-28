NAU ROUNDUP: Cross country to begin racing next week

Following a shorter offseason than usual, as last year's condensed schedule concluded in March, the Northern Arizona cross country teams now gear up for the fall season beginning on Sept. 4.
Coming off their fourth national championship victory in five years, the Lumberjack men return to racing with five members of the defending title team, including All-American sophomores Nico Young and Abdihamid Nur, juniors Brodey Hasty and Drew Bosley and senior Ryan Raff.
Meanwhile, the Northern Arizona women placed 11th, the highest in program history, at the NCAA championships. The Lumberjacks will bring back all seven of last season's national performers, including All-American senior Taryn O'Neill, seniors Delaney Rasmussen, Jessa Hanson and Bryn Morley, as well as junior Jesselyn Bries.
The Lumberjacks will kick off their 2021 season with the George Kyte Classic at Buffalo Park in Flagstaff, after waiting over a year to once again host the meet at 7,000 feet.
Two weeks later, the men will return to the previous national championship site, Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Sept. 18 to run on the OSU Cross Country Course at the Cowboy Jamboree, while the women will take a brief hiatus, resuming competition on Oct. 1 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania for the Paul Short Run.
On Oct. 15, both squads are scheduled to travel to the FSU Invite, giving the student-athletes the opportunity to preview this season's NCAA championship course, as nationals will be held only one month later, in Tallahassee, Florida, on Nov. 20.
The Lumberjacks will then head to Portland, Oregon for Big Sky Championships on Oct. 29. Portland State last hosted conference championships in 2008, with the Northern Arizona men and women making a clean sweep of both team titles and individual champions.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mountain Regionals were not held last year. The event is scheduled on Nov. 12 in Provo, Utah.
Football
With 17 All-American honors in hand and a few Northern Arizona kicking records within reach, Luis Aguilar earned a spot on the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl 2021-22 Preseason Big Board.
Scheduled to take place on Jan. 22, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is produced by the NFL Player Association to provide NFL prospects with a platform to showcase their skills to all 32 NFL teams. The game, which will be broadcast on NFL Network, will celebrate its 10th anniversary this upcoming year. In the past two years, 87 NFLPA Bowl participants were invited to the NFL Combine with 58 drafted by NFL teams.
Aguilar enters his final year with the Lumberjacks as the program's current record holder for field goal percentage at 81.4%, which also ranks fifth among active FCS kickers. Additionally, his 98.8% on extra points, hitting 83 of 84 in his career, stands atop Northern Arizona's all-time list and is the best percentage in the FCS among kickers with at least 84 attempts.
Already the single-season kicking points record holder for the Lumberjacks, Aguilar is within reach of the all-time mark. Needing 114 points to match Robbie Dehaze's total of 302 set between 2005 and 2008, Aguilar would need to nearly match his record of 118 points from the 2019 season.
Entering the fall with 64 consecutive extra points made, Aguilar needs 13 to tie Micky Penaflor's record of 77 set between 1987 and 1989. The senior has also made his past 20 field goals in the Walkup Skydome, with a career percentage of 95.8 percent thanks to a 23-for-24 run.
An All-Big Sky Unanimous First Team pick following the spring season, Aguilar earned three spring All-American honors and another three preseason All-American honors heading into the fall.
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks kick off the fall season on Thursday against the defending FCS champion Sam Houston Bearkats, who also enter the season ranked No. 1 in the nation.