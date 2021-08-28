NAU ROUNDUP: Cross country to begin racing next week

Following a shorter offseason than usual, as last year's condensed schedule concluded in March, the Northern Arizona cross country teams now gear up for the fall season beginning on Sept. 4.

Coming off their fourth national championship victory in five years, the Lumberjack men return to racing with five members of the defending title team, including All-American sophomores Nico Young and Abdihamid Nur, juniors Brodey Hasty and Drew Bosley and senior Ryan Raff.

Meanwhile, the Northern Arizona women placed 11th, the highest in program history, at the NCAA championships. The Lumberjacks will bring back all seven of last season's national performers, including All-American senior Taryn O'Neill, seniors Delaney Rasmussen, Jessa Hanson and Bryn Morley, as well as junior Jesselyn Bries.

The Lumberjacks will kick off their 2021 season with the George Kyte Classic at Buffalo Park in Flagstaff, after waiting over a year to once again host the meet at 7,000 feet.

Two weeks later, the men will return to the previous national championship site, Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Sept. 18 to run on the OSU Cross Country Course at the Cowboy Jamboree, while the women will take a brief hiatus, resuming competition on Oct. 1 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania for the Paul Short Run.