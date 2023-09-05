The Northern Arizona University cross country teams saw impressive performances at the George Kyte Classic, racing to dominant victories to begin their season.

The women's team raced to an easy victory as they earned just 15 points and swept the top three places. Ruby Smee finished first in her first competition as a Lumberjack, running a time of 14:34.6. Elise Stearns and Aliandrea Upshaw were right behind, finishing second and third respectively and each running a time of 14:34.7. Keira Moore and Meagan Van Pelt rounded out the scoring for NAU, placing sixth and eighth with times of 14:47.5 and 15:04.9.

Also running for the Jacks were Lauren Jorgensen, Victoria Gaitan, and Skyler Wallace. Jorgensen finished 13th with a time of 15:39.2, while Gaitan was right behind in 14th with a time of 15:46.0. Wallace placed 17th with a time of 15:54.7

The men also saw a dominant win, earning 18 points as they placed five runners in the top six. Drew Bosley took first place with a time of 21:32.7, winning the men's race for the second year in a row. Santiago Gomez-Prosser finished second with a time of 21:47.7. Not far behind were Kang Nyoak and Theo Quax who placed fourth and fifth. Nyoak ran a time of 21:55.9 while Quax finished with a time of 21:56.7. Colin Sahlman finished out the scoring for NAU, placing sixth with a time of 22:10.9.

Also competing for the Lumberjack men were John Scherer, Randy Espinoza, and Riley Human. Scherer placed 14th with a time of 22:37.3, while Espinoza and Human finished 16th and 27th with times of 22:44.5 and 23:27.7.

The Lumberjacks will have two weeks off before they head to the Virginia Invitational in Charlotteville, Va. The meet will take place on Sept. 23 and will be hosted by the University of Virginia.

SOCCER

Northern Arizona battled Southern Utah to a 1-1 draw on the road on Sunday.

Southern Utah opened the scoring as Mayu Yamamoto sent a long boot into NAU territory, finding Whitney Gardner, who took the ball into the box and scored her first of the season.

Josie Novak answered quickly for the Lumberjacks as Allie Larsen sent a pass up the middle to Allison Veloz on the right side of the field, who sent the one-touch pass back into some traffic where Novak stepped up to find the back of the net for NAU to tie things up.

The teams traded a bevy of opportunities from there, including multiple close calls, but the second half ended in a draw.

The Lumberjacks will head back to Utah next Friday as the team splits an away and home weekend again, taking on Utah Tech in St. George on Friday for a 4 p.m. game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Northern Arizona volleyball team dropped its third consecutive match on Saturday, falling to The Citadel at the Jacksonville Invitational in Jacksonville, Florida in straight sets, 23-25, 18-25, 18-25.

Saturday's contest saw the Bulldogs hit 45 kills at a .263 percentage. NAU (2-4, 0-0 Big Sky) was held to a hitting percentage under .200 for the second time this weekend.

"I thought the team competed hard against a strong opponent," NAU coach Ken Murphy said. "We had some breakdowns in our side-out offense that were hard to overcome, but it was great seeing us hang in and fight."

Northern Arizona got off to a fast start against the undefeated Bulldogs in set one, immediately jumping out to a 6-4 lead behind four kills, a service ace and a Citadel attack error through the first 10 points.

The Citadel followed that by taking seven of the next nine points to take their first lead of the opening set. It remained that way for much of the remainder of the opener. NAU mounted a late resistance, saving three set points on a pair of kills from Kylie Moran and a Bulldog error. However, The Citadel converted on the fourth and final set point to seal the win.

Both Northern Arizona and The Citadel saw their side-out percentages at over 65% during the opening set of play, the highest percentage both teams would attain for the remainder of the match.

Attempting to halt early momentum from the Citadel, NAU senior Millie O'Ketter fired two consecutive service aces to get the Lumberjacks back within a point. But a few points later, the Lumberjacks fell behind 18-14, and The Citadel ran away with it.

O'Ketter recorded 13 digs, a double-digit total for the second consecutive match. The Lumberjacks' offensive attack was led by Savannah Bloom, with eight kills on 19 swings. Bloom, who along with Kendall Robertson was one of two Lumberjacks to finish the match hitting over .300. Robertson, who entered the weekend leading the Big Sky in solo blocks, added two more to her total today.

Not content with allowing the NAU to try and claw their way back like they did set one, The Citadel finished off set two by winning the final five points of the second by way of two kills from Ali Ruffin, a pair of service aces and a Lumberjack attack error.

Northern Arizona out-blocked its opponent for a sixth consecutive match recording eight total blocks compared to The Citadel's six, but it was not enough to avoid the loss.

After spending the first two weekends of the 2023 season on the road, NAU will make its return to the Rolle Activity Center hosting the Lumberjack Classic with three matches in as many days beginning Thursday against Arizona State, Boise State and Stephen F. Austin.

"I'm still very optimistic about this team because we are capable and motivated to make the changes we need," Murphy said. "And it will be important for us to get back to work right away, considering the challenges we will face next weekend."