NAU ROUNDUP: Cross Country takes first, seventh at FSU Invitational

West provided a huge spark in the night's opening set, serving the Lumberjacks on a tide-turning 9-0 run to erase the Bengals' early advantage. Idaho State scored the match's first four points and led 8-2 before Northern Arizona slowly started to chip away.

Senior Ryann Davis, who recorded seven kills on 10 swings for a career-best .700 hitting percentage on Thursday, provided the side-out at 14-11 that brought West to the service line. Once there, West served eight straight points that moved Northern Arizona in front, 19-14, in what was ultimately part of a larger 15-4 run to close the game.

"Jasmine brings a lot of energy to our team," Murphy said. "She's a great server and defender, and I'm glad we've been able to find a role for her because she's been working really hard. She's a great teammate, a team-first kind of player. So I'm happy that she was able to make an impact for us today and give us a boost when our team needed a boost."

After the Lumberjacks hit .429 and hammered down 18 kills in the first set, their defense took over the rest of the way as the Bengals hit a combined .056 in the final two games.

NAU needed that defense to slow down an Idaho State attack that roared loudly during a 16-8 start to the second set. However, like its predecessor, the second set featured an emphatic Lumberjack comeback.