NAU ROUNDUP: Cross Country takes first, seventh at FSU Invitational

The Northern Arizona men's cross country team won the Florida State University Invitational Friday in Tallahassee and the women placed seventh overall.
In an extremely dominant performance, the Lumberjacks placed three All-American men in the top 10. Redshirt sophomore Abdihamid Nur (22:55.2) led the NAU pack, finishing fourth overall, with sophomore Drew Bosley (23:00.5) and freshman Nico Young (23:12.4) following close behind in sixth and ninth, respectively. Nur's sub-23 8K time qualifies as the fifth-fastest pace in the course's history.
Although the men did not have a perfect start out of the gate, they recovered quickly and were in control by the 3K mark of the race.
Redshirt junior George Kusche (23:24.0), and redshirt sophomore Theo Quax (23:26.3) respectively placed 20th and 25th to round out the Lumberjacks' low score of 64 points.
Meanwhile, No. 7 Colorado and No. 8 Arkansas sequentially finished second and third, each with a score of 128 points.
For the Northern Arizona women, junior Taryn O'Neill (19:53.4) started hot, positioning herself upfront early in the 6K race. She placed fourth overall.
Junior Bryn Morley (20:43.6) was the next Lumberjack across the line, finishing 53rd, followed by sophomore Annika Reiss (20:45.2) in 59th, redshirt sophomore Jesselyn Bries (20:57.3) in 77th and senior Pipi Eitel (21:04.8) in 88th, for a total score of 279 points.
Fifth-ranked Colorado earned first overall (54 points), No. 10 Utah placed second (149 points), No. 15 Florida State finished third (163 points), No. 14 Mississippi took fourth (165 points), No. 12 North Carolina placed fifth (184 points), and No. 11 Arkansas finished sixth (243 points).
The Lumberjacks will compete in the Big Sky Conference Championships on Friday, Oct. 29.
Volleyball
The 3-0 sweep will tell one story, but might not completely illustrate Northern Arizona's resolve on Thursday.
Facing sizeable deficits in the first two sets, the Lumberjacks enjoyed a successful start to Homecoming Week with a 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 victory over Idaho State, notching their fourth consecutive victory in the Rolle Activity Center.
"I give credit to Idaho State. They played really well," said Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy. "Those first two sets we get behind by a big margin, and we don't want to be in those situations but I was proud of our composure. We talk a lot about keeping our composure throughout a match, not worried about the scoreboard and that was probably the best we've done that all year."
The Lumberjacks improved to 5-2 in the conference standings and 7-9 overall behind timely service pressure that led often to plays at the net, specifically nine blocks on the evening. Junior Jasmine West tallied two of Northern Arizona's six aces, compared to just three by Idaho State, and the Lumberjacks defense limited the Bengals to .112 hitting.
West provided a huge spark in the night's opening set, serving the Lumberjacks on a tide-turning 9-0 run to erase the Bengals' early advantage. Idaho State scored the match's first four points and led 8-2 before Northern Arizona slowly started to chip away.
Senior Ryann Davis, who recorded seven kills on 10 swings for a career-best .700 hitting percentage on Thursday, provided the side-out at 14-11 that brought West to the service line. Once there, West served eight straight points that moved Northern Arizona in front, 19-14, in what was ultimately part of a larger 15-4 run to close the game.
"Jasmine brings a lot of energy to our team," Murphy said. "She's a great server and defender, and I'm glad we've been able to find a role for her because she's been working really hard. She's a great teammate, a team-first kind of player. So I'm happy that she was able to make an impact for us today and give us a boost when our team needed a boost."
After the Lumberjacks hit .429 and hammered down 18 kills in the first set, their defense took over the rest of the way as the Bengals hit a combined .056 in the final two games.
NAU needed that defense to slow down an Idaho State attack that roared loudly during a 16-8 start to the second set. However, like its predecessor, the second set featured an emphatic Lumberjack comeback.
NAU methodically chopped away at the deficit, trading two points for one until it trimmed the Idaho State lead down to 20-16. Freshman Sophia Wadsworth split the defense for a kill to side out and igniting an 8-0 run that once again shifted the momentum way in the Lumberjacks' favor.
Sophomore Savannah Bloom played a starring role in the run, combining for three blocks and slamming down an overpass to reach set point at 24-20. After a Northern Arizona service error halted the run temporarily, Bloom, who hit a career-high .626, completed the comeback with yet another kill.
Taylor Jacobsen led the Lumberjacks with nine kills, while redshirt junior Morgan Gappmayer had eight. Both of Northern Arizona's setters had big nights, with senior Aubrea Bandfield totaling her highest three-set assist total of the season (20) and sophomore Kate Hatch posting her first double-double of the season with 16 assists and 11 digs.
Defensively, sophomore Savannah Bloom and Wadsworth each recorded four blocks apiece to pace NAU's efforts. Speaking of blocks, Thursday was the first time an NAU opponent was shut out of the block column since Portland State on Nov. 17, 2016, spanning 129 matches.
Having taken care of business at the start of the week, Northern Arizona will now focus in on Saturday's showdown with Weber State, the defending Big Sky champions. The Wildcats improved to 7-0 in Big Sky play following a sweep on Thursday over Southern Utah.
Northern Arizona and Weber State will play at 6 p.m. Saturday night in the Rolle Activity Center.