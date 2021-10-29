NAU ROUNDUP: Cross country sweeps Big Sky meet

The Northern Arizona cross country program swept the Big Sky Championships for the 16th time in conference history and saw All-Americans (junior) Taryn O’Neill and (sophomore) Drew Bosley earn individual champion status on Friday in Hillsboro, Oregon.
The women earned their 22nd team title overal while the men raced for their 30th.
After consistent rainfall, the Meriwether National Golf Club course presented wet and muddy conditions for the race on Friday morning.
The NAU women finished first overall for the third year in a row, after four career-best performances, placing three women in the top seven and scoring a low of 37 points.
“We had a very contained range of outcomes, and I think it epitomized team racing,” said Michael Smith, director of cross country and track and field for NAU.
O'Neill earned her second straight individual title after running a huge personal best of 16:31.6, with redshirt freshman Elise Stearns (16:47.6) placing sixth and senior Pipi Eitel finishing seventh with a significant personal record of 16:47.6.
Meanwhile, junior Bryn Morley (16:57.2) and sophomore Annika Reiss (16:59.9) rounded out the team score respectively, placing 11th and 12th while also having notable career-best times.
Redshirt sophomore Meagan Van Pelt (17:03.3) and freshman Maggi Congdon (17:04.7) made their conference debuts.
“It was a good mix of veterans and people that are just gaining their experience at NAU, and I think that the accountability they practice in training revealed itself today in the race,” Smith added.
The men’s race followed, with the Lumberjacks placing four in the top-8 finishers, scoring a total of 30 points to rank first overall and regain the conference hardware.
“They were certainly motivated and wanted to maintain the great legacy that NAU has from competing at the conference meet,” Smith said.
Since 2000, the NAU men have now earned 18 Big Sky trophies.
“This meet connects us to our history,” Smith explained, “and it’s important that we know the success of the men’s program did not just begin recently, but has been building for decades.”
Bosley achieved his second career individual championship, running a time of 23:15.6, with All-American freshman Nico Young on his heels (23:16.0). Meanwhile, All-American redshirt sophomore Abdihamid Nur (23:21.6) placed fourth and redshirt junior George Kusche (23:42.0) placed eighth.
Freshman Tristian Merchant (24:15.4) finished 15th in his conference debut and was named Big Sky Men’s Freshman of the Year.
Redshirt freshman Caleb Easton (24:25.8) made his Big Sky debut as well, placing 19th ahead of seasoned redshirt senior Aldo Marquez (24:38.1) in 27th.
The Lumberjacks will compete next on Nov. 12 at the Mountain Region meet.
Volleyball
The Northern Arizona volleyball team hit .242, but struggled to slow down Eastern Washington's attack at the net and behind the service line in a 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21 loss on the road Thursday night.
Redshirt junior Morgan Gappmayer registered 15 kills for a new career high in the loss, which dropped NAU's record to 8-12 and 6-5 in the Big Sky Conference standings.
Gappmayer reset her career high for the third time this season, and in the process recorded her third consecutive double-double, finishing with 10 digs along with two solo blocks and one service ace. She hit .371.
Gappmayer's efforts was part of a mostly effective NAU attack. Eastern Washington hit .250 and totaled 12 aces -- the most NAU has surrendered in a match so far this season.
The Lumberjacks' two best offensive sets on the night were the first and fourth, hitting .407 and .333 respectively, but neither resulted in set wins. The Eagles hit .500 in the first and .467 in the clinching set.
The Eagles struck first, breaking a 10-10 tie with seven straight points. The Lumberjacks battled back though, scoring five straight themselves -- the last two coming on aces by junior Taylor Jacobsen -- to climb within 17-15. NAU hung around as late as 20-18, but could not get over the hump with Eastern Washington closing on a 5-1 run.
After both teams attacked at will, the defenses locked in during the second set, with NAU claiming its only set win of the night behind a defensive effort that limited Eastern Washington to only a .054 hitting percentage. Similar to the Eagles' run in the first set, the Lumberjacks used a massive run of their own to take control of the game.
Sophomore Jordan Elder gave NAU side-out with a kill down 15-13, and Gappmayer served the Lumberjacks to six straight points -- with four coming on Eagle errors -- pushing NAU ahead for good at 19-15. Eastern Washington made it interesting late, using a mini 3-0 run to cut its deficit to 23-21, but NAU evened the match on a roll shot by senior Ryann Davis two points later.
The third set was tight, with Jacobsen momentarily giving NAU a 16-15 lead with a kill. After Eastern Washington tied the score with a kill for the 10th time, the Eagles aced the Lumberjacks for the fifth and final lead change of the game. Following Jacobsen's kill, Eastern Washington went on a 7-1 run and reached set point at 24-19.
The Lumberjacks did not go away quietly though as four straight Eastern Washington attack errors -- the last two on solo blocks by Gappmayer and senior Aubrea Bandfield -- helped them stave off four set points. NAU could not hold off one more though, as Eastern Washington finally put the set away on its fifth set point.
Jacobsen was the only other Lumberjack with double-figure kills, finishing the night with 10 in addition to three of NAU's six aces. Freshman Sophia Wadsworth did post her best hitting percentage of the season, hitting .600 with six kills on 10 swings without an error.