NAU ROUNDUP: Cross country sweeps Big Sky meet

After both teams attacked at will, the defenses locked in during the second set, with NAU claiming its only set win of the night behind a defensive effort that limited Eastern Washington to only a .054 hitting percentage. Similar to the Eagles' run in the first set, the Lumberjacks used a massive run of their own to take control of the game.

Sophomore Jordan Elder gave NAU side-out with a kill down 15-13, and Gappmayer served the Lumberjacks to six straight points -- with four coming on Eagle errors -- pushing NAU ahead for good at 19-15. Eastern Washington made it interesting late, using a mini 3-0 run to cut its deficit to 23-21, but NAU evened the match on a roll shot by senior Ryann Davis two points later.

The third set was tight, with Jacobsen momentarily giving NAU a 16-15 lead with a kill. After Eastern Washington tied the score with a kill for the 10th time, the Eagles aced the Lumberjacks for the fifth and final lead change of the game. Following Jacobsen's kill, Eastern Washington went on a 7-1 run and reached set point at 24-19.

The Lumberjacks did not go away quietly though as four straight Eastern Washington attack errors -- the last two on solo blocks by Gappmayer and senior Aubrea Bandfield -- helped them stave off four set points. NAU could not hold off one more though, as Eastern Washington finally put the set away on its fifth set point.