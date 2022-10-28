NAU ROUNDUP: Cross country sweeps Big Sky Conference championship meet, again

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks yet again proved they are the top class of the Big Sky in cross country, as the men's and women's squads swept the conference championship meet at Fairways Golf Course in Cheney, Washington, Friday.

The Lumberjacks on the men's side scored just 19 points en route to their 19th title since the year 2000 and 31st all-time.

It's the second consecutive season that both the men's and women's crews produced team victories at the conference meet.

The Lumberjacks, ranked third in the NCAA, were led by Nico Young, who dominated the individual field by crossing the finish line in 22:31.5 to claim the individual gold. His teammate, defending individual champion Drew Bosley, crossed the line as runner-up with a time of 22:57.1, followed by Montana State’s Duncan Hamilton in third.

In total, seven of the top-10 finishers on the men’s side were Lumberjacks, and the other three were from Montana State.

Finishing seventh with a time of 23:35.9, Northern Arizona’s Colin Shalman was named Big Sky freshman of the year.

On the women’s side, it was more of the same.

The fourth-ranked Lumberjacks finished with the low score of 22 points to outpace the field and win their 24th Big Sky title overall.

Elise Stearns set the tone for her team, running the 5K course in 16:25.3 to claim the individual title, following closely by Annika Reiss, who finished in 16:36.1.

Idaho’s Maya Kobylanski finished in third with a 16:37.4

The Idaho Vandals finished second on the women’s side with 69 points, followed by Montana State with 92.

NCAA regional competition will take place on Nov. 11 when teams and individuals will compete for spots in the national championship races later in November. The Mountain Region Championship will take place in Albuquerque, New Mexico.