NAU Roundup: Cross country set to compete in George Kyte Classic

Northern Arizona cross country will kick off its season today as it hosts the George Kyte Classic at Buffalo Park. The men's race is set for 1:30 p.m. start while the women will run at 2:30 p.m.
Grand Canyon and University of Arizona will attend the meet, and there are more than 100 athletes entered in each race. And three-time NAU national championship team member and All-American Matt Baxter, who now runs for NAZ Elite, will be competing.
Seniors Aldo Marquez and Ryan Raff will compete for the Lumberjacks, along with redshirt junior Jack Shea, sophomore Drew Bosley, redshirt sophomore Theo Quax, and freshmen Jordan Black, Riley Human and George Kusche.
Kusche joins the roster this year as a transfer from Nebraska. He won the individual title at the 2020 Big Ten Cross Country Championships.
As for the NAU women, seniors Pipi Eitel and Jenna McCaffrey are set to race, as well as juniors Bryn Morley, Cassi Land, Abby Riordan, Meagan Van Pelt and Luna Slater, redshirt sophomores Melanie Loff and Jesselyn Bries, sophomore Elise Stearns, and freshmen Maggi Congdon and Alexis Kebbe.
Morley, Bries and Eitel return after finishing 93rd, 171st, and 195th respectively at NCAA Championships in Oklahoma last season; Morley, Bries, and Eitel are also Big Sky Championship team members after placing sixth, 11th and seventh at conference.
Stearns, Congdon and Kebbe will all compete in their first collegiate cross country race.
Volleyball
Northern Arizona continued to show strides in development, but a couple of close sets went the other way and Stephen F. Austin emerged with a 25-23, 25-21, 24-26, 25-13 victory on Thursday. The opening loss at the SFA Tournament dropped the Lumberjacks’ record to 0-3.
“It was a great match and both sides executed at a really high level,” said Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy. “What’s amazing is that we were hitting really well and I thought our defense was really good too, but we had a hard time forcing them to make some errors. I was excited to see the progress that our offense is making for sure.”
NAU hit .269 and was sitting above .300 until the fourth set in what was a big step forward offensively for the Lumberjacks. NAU’s outside hitters had effective performances, with junior Taylor Jacobsen racking up 16 kills and hitting .265 and sophomore Lyla Hollis tying a career-high with 14 kills on .355 hitting. Junior Neche Newton also matched a career best with seven kills and led the team with a .357 clip.
Stephen F. Austin was just a tick better offensively, hitting .279 for the evening. In addition to the hitting advantage, the host won the service line as well with an advantage in aces (9-6) and the Lumberjacks committing 12 more service errors.
NAU found itself in an immediate hole in each of the first two sets, but managed to chop away at the deficit each time. Even with the Lumberjacks digging deep, the home team prevailed in taking a 2-0 match lead that proved to be too much for NAU to overcome.
The Lumberjacks erased a 5-1 first set deficit to tie it at 9-9. After the Ladyjacks pulled ahead again, back-to-back kills by Hollis and freshman Sophia Wadsworth cut the lead to 21-20. Stephen F. Austin responded with consecutive points, only for NAU to get those two points back with the last coming on Hollis’ sixth kill of the opening set.
Stephen F. Austin would eventually hold off NAU’s charge to claim the first game and raced out to an 8-1 second set lead. Once again though, the Lumberjacks made a push and tied the game at 12-12 on an ace by senior Aubrea Bandfield. Like the first set though, Stephen F. Austin nudged ahead and kept NAU at just enough of an arm’s length despite the Lumberjacks’ efforts to tie the match at one.
The third set was the tightest of the night and NAU stayed alive, battling through 14 ties and eight lead changes. With Stephen F. Austin looking like it might pull away with a 14-10 lead, NAU powered through with a 7-1 run to take a 17-15 lead. Even with the push, the Lumberjacks found themselves staring at match point down 24-23 before Newton sided out with a kill. A Ladyjack ball handling error followed by a Jacobsen kill clinched the set in the Lumberjacks’ favor.
“We had chances to win each of the first three sets, but we didn’t quite execute at the end of the first two and we did in the third,” Murphy said. “That’s going to part of our process too, learning how to finish. The third set was a pretty good indication that when we are making plays, we’re going to get the results that we want.”
Unfortunately with momentum on their side, the Lumberjacks quickly fell behind 8-1 to start the fourth set. Despite holding the Ladyjacks to their lowest set attack percentage (.200), the Lumberjacks also attacked at their lowest clip (.000) and Stephen F. Austin sealed up the win with a wire-to-wire set.
“Tonight in general was the best that we’ve played so far,” Murphy said. “We’re starting to look more like what we’re going to be capable of. The thing we have to learn is that in the fourth set, clearly we had a letdown. This is a good group though and they’ll learn how to finish matches.”
Defensively, sophomore Millie O’Ketter tallied a team-high 17 digs with Hollis close behind with 15 in her first double-double of the season. Newton logged four blocks with two coming of the solo variety -- marking the second straight match in which she posted two solo rejections.
On Friday, the Lumberjacks, despite suffering their fourth consecutive defeat to start the fall, received several standout individual performances. Redshirt junior Morgan Gappmayer and sophomore Jordan Elder each set career-best kill totals in NAU’s 25-21, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18 loss to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to conclude the SFA Tournament.
Playing all six rotations for the first time in her career, Gappmayer notched her first double-digit kill match and first double-double with 10 kills and 13 digs. Elder also logged a career-high seven kills on .429 hitting and recorded a team-high seven blocks to spur a huge advantage at the net in NAU’s favor, 13.0-6.0.
“We felt like going into last year that Morgan was ready to play (on the outside) before she got hurt and she showed that today,” said Murphy. “She’s a good all-around player and I was especially impressed with her at the net today. As for Jordan, we think she is so close to being a dominant front row player and you saw some glimpses of that today.”
Meanwhile, sophomore Savannah Bloom and senior Ryann Davis each saw their first action this fall. Davis was also in on the Lumberjacks’ strong block effort with four, while Bloom came in reserve and posted five kills and three blocks.
The Lumberjacks registered five blocks alone in the third set, with Elder having her hand in four on her own. Elder also added three kills in the game as NAU broke loose with a 6-1 run that gave the Lumberjacks a 9-5 advantage that grew to as much as nine.
“The first couple of sets, we were a little slow and a little late on our reads, but I thought we challenged ourselves to have a bigger impact on what Corpus Christi was doing,” Murphy said. “Our blockers did a really good job of taking them out of their game and changing their shots and when we were blocking, so many things went well for us. Our defense got better around it and that is something we can build on.”
However, NAU could not force a fifth set with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi putting an end to any plans with a decisive 9-3 run that put the Islanders in front, 21-13. The Lumberjacks’ service errors plagued them specifically in the fourth set with seven of their 16 coming in the final game.
Hollis was one of three players, along with sophomore Millie O’Ketter and senior Aubrea Bandfield, who had two aces in the match. For the weekend, Hollis totaled 29 kills (3.63 per set) and hit .267 versus Stephen F. Austin and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
“I have a lot of confidence in Lyla,” Murphy said. “She is growing every match we play into a complete player. This weekend she was really good in receive and offensively, she’s turning a corner in terms of shot selection and her range. I feel like she is becoming someone who can carry an offensive load for us and she’s starting to feel like she’s one of those players for us.”
The Lumberjacks, whose scheduled match versus Louisiana on Saturday was canceled due to the Ragin’ Cajuns’ COVID-19 contact tracing, will finally return home after two weeks on the road next weekend.
NAU’s Lumberjack Classic returns after a year hiatus Friday and Saturday with the team hosting UC Davis, Arizona State and Utah Valley. NAU’s home openers will be Friday versus UC Davis at 11:30 a.m. and Arizona State at 7:30 p.m. in the Rolle Activity Center.