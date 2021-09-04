NAU Roundup: Cross country set to compete in George Kyte Classic

Playing all six rotations for the first time in her career, Gappmayer notched her first double-digit kill match and first double-double with 10 kills and 13 digs. Elder also logged a career-high seven kills on .429 hitting and recorded a team-high seven blocks to spur a huge advantage at the net in NAU’s favor, 13.0-6.0.

“We felt like going into last year that Morgan was ready to play (on the outside) before she got hurt and she showed that today,” said Murphy. “She’s a good all-around player and I was especially impressed with her at the net today. As for Jordan, we think she is so close to being a dominant front row player and you saw some glimpses of that today.”

Meanwhile, sophomore Savannah Bloom and senior Ryann Davis each saw their first action this fall. Davis was also in on the Lumberjacks’ strong block effort with four, while Bloom came in reserve and posted five kills and three blocks.

The Lumberjacks registered five blocks alone in the third set, with Elder having her hand in four on her own. Elder also added three kills in the game as NAU broke loose with a 6-1 run that gave the Lumberjacks a 9-5 advantage that grew to as much as nine.