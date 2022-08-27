NAU ROUNDUP: Cross country named favorites in Big Sky Conference

The Northern Arizona men's and women's cross country teams were both unanimously voted as the favorites in the Big Sky Conference for the 2022 season.

The men's team enters this season as the defending NCAA national champions, winning for the fifth time in the past six years. The women's team is coming off a successful season that saw them place 23rd at the NCAA national meet. Both teams are defending Big Sky Champions.

The men's team will return Nico Young, who had an outstanding freshman season during which he placed second at the Mountain Regionals and 11th at the NCAA title meet. The women will be led by senior Taryn O'Neill, who finished last season with a win at the Mountain Regionals and went on to place 42nd at the national meet.

Mike Smith, director of cross country and track and field for Northern Arizona, will look to continue to build upon the success of his squads. He was named National Cross Country Coach of the Year after last season, also taking home the men's and women's Big Sky Conference Cross Country Coach of the Year honors.

The Lumberjacks will compete in their only home meet this season on Saturday at Buffalo Park in the 42nd annual George Kyte Classic.

2022 Big Sky Men's Cross Country Preseason Coaches Poll

Northern Arizona (10) – 100

Montana State – 90

Weber State – 77

Idaho – 67

Portland State – 61

Eastern Washington – 47

Montana – 41

Idaho State – 35

Sacramento State – 21

Northern Colorado – 11

2022 Big Sky Women's Cross Country Preseason Coaches Poll

Northern Arizona (10) – 100

Idaho – 81

Weber State – 81

Montana State – 71

Portland State – 61

Idaho State – 48

Montana – 33

Sacramento State – 28

Eastern Washington – 27

Northern Colorado – 20

Volleyball

The Lumberjacks recorded a win Saturday afternoon to finish their season-opening Lumberjack Classic tournament 1-2, beating Old Dominion in Rolle Activity Center in straight sets.

Lumberjacks setter Kate Hatch tallied 29 assists and 11 digs for a double-double, and outside hitter Taylor Jacobsen continued to lead the attack, totaling 16 kills.

Northern Arizona, which won 25-18, 26-24, 25-12, collected nine of its 11 blocks in the first two sets and ultimately forced Old Dominion into 30 attack errors opposed to 35 kills. Junior middle Jordan Elder posted a team-high six blocks, while senior Neche Newton had four blocks. Juniors Savannah Hasson, and Hatch and Taylor Jacobsen each chipped in three blocks in the win.

On Friday night, Northern Arizona held late leads in the first and third sets versus Michigan, but could not close them out in an eventual 25-21, 25-14, 28-26 sweep at the hands of the Wolverines to conclude the first day of the Lumberjack Classic.

The Lumberjacks hit just .068 in the first set against the Wolverines and offense was harder to come by in the second set as they hit -.032 in the most lopsided game of the evening.

While Northern Arizona struggled to score points against a tough Michigan defense that recorded 66 digs to the host's 46, the Lumberjacks did record more aces than their opponent for the second straight match, 7-4.

Millie O'Ketter, who tallied a career-high five aces in Friday's season opener, pressured the Wolverines from the line and forced a trio of Michigan errors.

Despite holding advantages in hitting, blocks and aces in Friday's first match, Northern Arizona could not pull out a win in their 2022 season opener. Utah Tech claimed the Lumberjack Classic opener 25-22, 11-25, 25-22, 27-25, defeating Northern Arizona in the teams' first-ever meeting. Jacobsen led the Lumberjacks with 21 kills -- her third straight 20-kill match dating back to last season -- and just missed out on a double-double finishing with nine in the four-set loss.