NAU ROUNDUP: Cross country men win Mountain Regionals, women place third

The Northern Arizona cross country teams had a successful Mountain Regional competition Friday in Albuquerque, with the men’s team earning an automatic bid to the national championship meet courtesy of winning the event. The women’s team, meanwhile, tied for second place but lost the tiebreaker for third.

The women will find out their fate Saturday during the NCAA meet selection show.

“We always have a tough challenge in this region,” said Mike Smith, director of cross country and track and field for Northern Arizona. “We performed in confident fashion, under control, and we really had a race that showed we’re ready to compete at the top of the NCAA. This is the first time we’ve been in a position with the women at the regional meet where we thought our advancement was pretty secure. It’s a different situation than we’ve been in before, and it really shows how far we’ve come. We still needed to get the job done here, there was a lot of tough competition and a dense field up front. It was a strong meet, and they did a good job of handling that but we’ve got the big one still to go.”

The women raced first, with all five scorers earning top-40 spots. Elise Stearns saw another strong effort, taking second place behind Utah Valley’s Everlyn Kemboi. Stearns ran a time of 19:55.7, her fastest 6K of the season.

Jesselyn Bries and Bryn Morley found each other in the last mile of the race, finishing 18th and 19th, respectively, for the Lumberjacks. Bries ran a time of 20:36.5, with Morley right behind with a time of 20:37.1. Alexis Kebbe was another solid runner for the Lumberjacks, finishing 25th with a time of 20:44.8. Finishing the scoring for Northern Arizona was Maggi Congdon, who placed 39th with a time of 21:00.8. Stearns, Bries, Morley and Kebbe all earned All-Region honors.

As a team, the women placed third after losing a tiebreaker to No. 9 Utah. No. 2 New Mexico won the team title.

Also running but not contributing to the team score was Taryn O’Neill and Meagan Van Pelt. O’Neill, who was last year’s individual champion, placed 50th with a time of 21:12.3. Van Pelt was not far behind, placing 53rd with a time of 21:15.8.

The men put together a dominant performance in the 10K, taking the team title by 11 points over No. 2 BYU. Nico Young and Drew Bosley finished first and second, with only .1 seconds separating them.

Young took the individual title with a time of 28:01.8. Ryan Raff has been a solid competitor for the Lumberjacks all season, finishing Friday's race ninth with a time of 28:09.7. Brodey Hasty and Santiago Prosser rounded out the team scoring, placing 14th and 17th, respectively.

All five scorers for the Lumberjacks earned All-Region honors on the men's side.

Women's basketball

Facing off with the 19th-ranked team in the nation, the Lumberjacks put together a respectable opening 10 minutes before the Arizona Wildcats took control.

Four different Lumberjacks combined for the first 12 points of the game, with Northern Arizona (0-2) cutting an early deficit back to three points on a 3-pointer by Montana Oltrogge and again down to six on a 3-pointer by Olivia Moran late in the first quarter.

However, a 21-0 run for the Wildcats in the second quarter put the game out of reach as the Lumberjacks connected on just a pair of shots from the field. Arizona built its lead up to 58 late in the fourth quarter, eventually winning by a final score of 113-56 Thursday night at the McKale Center in Tucson.

With the game decided late, Mary McMorris and Taylor Feldman scored their first career points as Lumberjacks in the fourth quarter. Audrey Taylor also entered the game for her first career appearance late in the fourth quarter.

In total, 10 different Lumberjacks scored in the game, with Oltrogge and Nyah Moran finishing with eight points and four rebounds apiece. Regan Schenck added six points and five total assists.

After a pair of road games within the state against Pac-12 opponents, the Lumberjacks will host the UC San Diego Tritons on Sunday at 2 p.m. in Rolle Activity Center.

Men's basketball

Once down by 35 points, the Lumberjacks outscored the Arizona State Sun Devils 46-37 in the second half and cut the deficit down to 11 points with 1:58 remaining in the game. However, the second half push wasn't enough as the Lumberjacks fell, 84-68.

Northern Arizona fell to 0-2 and ASU improved to 2-0. The Lumberjacks had three score in double figures, led by Jalen Cone with 17 points, his second-straight game in double digits. Liam Lloyd and Ezekiel Richards each added 11 points. It was also Lloyd's second-straight game in double figures, and all of Richards' 11 points came in the second half.

Cone scored 13 points in the second half, making three 3-pointers. The Lumberjacks shot 53.6% in the second frame and held ASU to 47.8%.

Overall, ASU had a 30-22 edge in the paint and scored 17 points off second-chance shots compared to four for the visitors.

Northern Arizona faces a quick turnaround as it is set to play at Utah Valley for a Saturday game.