NAU ROUNDUP: Cross country looks forward to fall season

Coming off a successful season, which saw the men's team win their fifth NCAA title in six years, Northern Arizona University's cross country squads are focused on the future as they prepare for the 2022 season.

The men will seek to defend their title, with four of five scorers from last season's championship team returning.

Sophomore Nico Young (11th place), senior Drew Bosley (13th), redshirt senior George Kusche (37th) and redshirt junior Brodey Hasty (39th) were all important runners in the championship win and each earned All-American honors for their efforts.

Finishing 23rd overall at the NCAA championship meet last season, the women's team will return three of their five scorers, including All-American senior Taryn O'Neill (42nd place), redshirt junior Jesselyn Bries (136th) and junior Elise Stearns (196th).

The Lumberjacks will open their season at home on Sept. 3 with the 42nd annual George Kyte Classic at Buffalo Park. Alumni Pipi Eitel and senior Ryan Raff are defending winners at the race.

Two weeks later the squad will travel to Bloomington, Indiana, for the Coaching Tree Invitational on Sept. 16.

On Sept. 24, both teams will get their first look at this year's national championship site as they head to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for Oklahoma State's Cowboy Jamboree. Last year at the Jamboree, the men's team brought the gold home with a strong team effort, placing seven runners in the top 25. Abdihamid Nur, now an alumnus, placed third, and Young and Bosley placed fourth and fifth, respectively, to help the Lumberjacks secure the victory.

After a three-week hiatus, both squads will travel to Madison, Wisconsin to take part in the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational -- a staple in the Lumberjacks' schedule for many years.

The men's team claimed victory for four consecutive seasons at Nuttycombe before taking a hiatus from the invitational beginning in 2020.

The Lumberjacks will then head to Cheney, Washington, for the Big Sky Conference championship meet, with the goal of defending their titles.

Last year the Northern Arizona squads swept the championships for the 16th time in conference history, with the men's and women's teams each winning in dominating fashion. The women's team finished with three competitors in the top seven, with O'Neill claiming the individual title. The men's team featured Bosley taking the top spot, while Young finished just behind in second. The wins mark the women's team's third straight win at The Big Sky meet and their 22nd historical team title, while the men earned their 30th team title.

The Mountain Regional Championships will take place on Nov. 11 in Albuquerque. If they should advance, the teams will travel to the NCAA title race, which is scheduled for Nov. 19.