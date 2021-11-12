NAU ROUNDUP: Cross country heads to regionals

Northern Arizona cross country continues postseason competition this weekend, as the Lumberjacks will head to Provo, Utah for the Mountain Regional meet on Friday.
The course will consist of a ripple filled 2K loop around the Timpanogos Golf Club.
The No. 5 NAU women will face a highly competitive field containing No. 1 BYU, No. 2 New Mexico, No. 3 Colorado, No. 4 Utah, No. 6 Utah State, No. 7 Colorado State, No. 8 Weber State, No. 9 Air Force, No. 10 Utah Valley, No. 11 Southern Utah, No. 12 Wyoming, No. 13 New Mexico State, No. 14 Montana State and No. 15 Idaho State.
While the women finished sixth at back-to-back regional meets, the Lumberjack men were on a hot streak prior to last year's meet cancellation due to COVID-19, winning four consecutive Mountain Region team titles.
Women's All-American junior Taryn O'Neill has led the Lumberjacks all season, and is most recently coming off of repeat individual Big Sky titles, running a significant 5K personal best of 16:31.6 two weeks ago.
Redshirt freshman Elise Stearns had a breakout performance at Big Sky Championships, placing sixth overall (16:47.6), with veteran senior Pipi Eitel finishing right behind in seventh (16:47.6).
Junior Bryn Morley (16:57.2) and sophomore Annika Reiss (16:59.9) rounded out the team score, respectively placing 11th and 12th with notable career best times as well.
Redshirt sophomore Jesselyn Bries and senior Delaney Rasmussen will also be in the mix, as Reiss, redshirt sophomore Meagan Van Pelt, and freshman Maggi Congdon look to make their regionals debut.
Later, the Lumberjack men will line up, returning to competition after placing four in the top-8 at conference championships, and running as a United team all season.
The No. 1 NAU men will take on No. 2 Colorado, No. 3 BYU, No. 4 Air Force, No. 5 Southern Utah, No. 6 Utah State, No. 7 Colorado State, No. 8 Montana State, No. 9 Weber State, No. 10 Utah Valley, No. 11 UTEP, No. 12 Wyoming, No. 13 Idaho State, No. 14 Nevada and No. 15 New Mexico.
All-American and Big Sky Champion Drew Bosley (23:15.6), All-American freshman Nico Young (23:16.0), and All-American Abdihamid Nur (23:21.6) will be ready to compete as well as Big Sky Freshman of the Year Tristian Merchant (24:15.4).
Junior Ryan Raff and redshirt sophomore Brodey Hasty are ready to run as well, with Young, Merchant, redshirt freshman Caleb Easton, redshirt sophomore Theo Quax, and freshman Gomez-Prosser all in the hunt to make their Mountain Region debut.
In the event that both Lumberjack teams qualify, they will compete next at NCAA National Championships on Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Florida.