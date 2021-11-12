NAU ROUNDUP: Cross country heads to regionals

Redshirt sophomore Jesselyn Bries and senior Delaney Rasmussen will also be in the mix, as Reiss, redshirt sophomore Meagan Van Pelt, and freshman Maggi Congdon look to make their regionals debut.

Later, the Lumberjack men will line up, returning to competition after placing four in the top-8 at conference championships, and running as a United team all season.

The No. 1 NAU men will take on No. 2 Colorado, No. 3 BYU, No. 4 Air Force, No. 5 Southern Utah, No. 6 Utah State, No. 7 Colorado State, No. 8 Montana State, No. 9 Weber State, No. 10 Utah Valley, No. 11 UTEP, No. 12 Wyoming, No. 13 Idaho State, No. 14 Nevada and No. 15 New Mexico.

All-American and Big Sky Champion Drew Bosley (23:15.6), All-American freshman Nico Young (23:16.0), and All-American Abdihamid Nur (23:21.6) will be ready to compete as well as Big Sky Freshman of the Year Tristian Merchant (24:15.4).

Junior Ryan Raff and redshirt sophomore Brodey Hasty are ready to run as well, with Young, Merchant, redshirt freshman Caleb Easton, redshirt sophomore Theo Quax, and freshman Gomez-Prosser all in the hunt to make their Mountain Region debut.

In the event that both Lumberjack teams qualify, they will compete next at NCAA National Championships on Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Florida.

