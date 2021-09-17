NAU ROUNDUP: Cross country heads to Oklahoma for Cowboy Jamboree

The Northern Arizona men's cross country team will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, this weekend for the Cowboy Jamboree on Saturday.
While it is the Lumberjack men's first time traveling so far this season, it is not their first rodeo at the OSU Cross Country Course. The Lumberjacks clinched their fourth national championship title in five years last season, scoring only 60 points, the lowest team score since 2005. They also placed first at the OSU Invitational last October with a score of 36 points.
Northern Arizona, currently ranked first in the USTFCCCA National Coaches' Poll, will enter the meet with key trail insight and fresh legs to compete alongside No. 6 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Tulsa and No. 12 Colorado, along with 22 other teams.
All-Americans Drew Bosley (sophomore), Abdihmaid Nur (sophomore) and Nico Young (freshman) will lead the team in Stillwater, with fellow 2020 National Championship teammates Brodey Hasty (sophomore) and Ryan Raff (junior).
However, seniors Aldo Marquez and Jack Shea, along with freshmen Jordan Black, Caleb Easton and Santiago Gomez-Prosser, are no strangers to the course either, having run last fall at the pre-national meet.
Although Raff, Bosley, Marquez, George Kusche (freshman) and Theo Quax (sophomore) competed two weeks ago at the George Kyte Classic, Nur, Young, Hasty and freshman Jordan Black are set to make their season debuts.
Freshmen Aiden Barnhill, Randy Espinoza, Cael Grotenhuis, and Tristian Merchant will also be in the mix, after participating unattached at the George Kyte Classic earlier this month.
Women's soccer
The Lumberjacks will face Arizona Christian and Dixie State this weekend, in their last two non-conference matches of the season.
Northern Arizona hosts the Arizona Christian Firestorm on Friday at Lumberjack Stadium. They will then travel to St. George, Utah for a match against Dixie State on Sunday.
Northern Arizona has nine goals through seven games, with a team SOG percentage of .536. Preparing for conference matches to start next week, the Lumberjacks have a new approach, focusing on confidence and chemistry between the players.
"There's no excuses, we have to find a way to win the games and we train harder. It's our job to come back and make sure that the mistakes aren't happening consistently," Lumberjacks coach Kylie Louw said.
The Lumberjacks have only faced Arizona Christian one other time, which was labeled an exhibition match. The Lumberjacks won 8-1, with current senior Sam Larberg, scoring two goals as a freshman.
Arizona Christian holds a record of 2-3 through the season. Senior Irene Ledezma leads the team in goals and shots on goal. Ledezma is also the team's leading returner from last season, in which she recorded seven goals and three assists. In her fifth season with the Firestorm, she has put up game-winners in both of the team's recorded wins.
Goalkeepers Jennifer Sanchez and Raelene Reyes have split time in the box, with Sanchez holding a save percentage of .857 and Reyes with .815.
Dixie State will head into the match against Northern Arizona with a 3-5 record. The Trailblazers return redshirt senior Whitley Griffiths, who had no SOG% lower than .500 in the team's first five games of the season. Through the last three matches, she has put up one assist against Pacific with a shots on goal percentage of .333.
With 662 minutes, Kayla Gonzalez has started in goal for the Trailblazers in all ten matches of the season. Gonzalez has allowed 15 goals, with a save percentage of 0.831.