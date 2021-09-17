NAU ROUNDUP: Cross country heads to Oklahoma for Cowboy Jamboree

Freshmen Aiden Barnhill, Randy Espinoza, Cael Grotenhuis, and Tristian Merchant will also be in the mix, after participating unattached at the George Kyte Classic earlier this month.

Women's soccer

The Lumberjacks will face Arizona Christian and Dixie State this weekend, in their last two non-conference matches of the season.

Northern Arizona hosts the Arizona Christian Firestorm on Friday at Lumberjack Stadium. They will then travel to St. George, Utah for a match against Dixie State on Sunday.

Northern Arizona has nine goals through seven games, with a team SOG percentage of .536. Preparing for conference matches to start next week, the Lumberjacks have a new approach, focusing on confidence and chemistry between the players.

"There's no excuses, we have to find a way to win the games and we train harder. It's our job to come back and make sure that the mistakes aren't happening consistently," Lumberjacks coach Kylie Louw said.

The Lumberjacks have only faced Arizona Christian one other time, which was labeled an exhibition match. The Lumberjacks won 8-1, with current senior Sam Larberg, scoring two goals as a freshman.