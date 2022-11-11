NAU ROUNDUP: Cross country heads to Mountain Regionals

The Northern Arizona cross country teams are headed to Albuquerque for the NCAA Mountain Regionals meet set to take pace today. Both squads are coming off strong performances at the Big Sky Conference championship meet, where they swept the team and individual titles.

The men's team had their best team race of the season, scoring only 19 points as they cruised to winning the title.

All eyes will be on Nico Young as he comes into the regional race after winning the Big Sky individual title while finishing 26 seconds faster than the runner-up.

Young finished second at last year's regional meet, helping his crew to a second-place team finish.

The women also had a strong conference meet as they scored the low of 22 points. Elise Stearns has cemented her place as one of the elite distance runners for the Lumberjacks, beginning her postseason with an individual victory.

Northern Arizona's Taryn O'Neill, meanwhile, will race as the reigning region individual champ.

Both teams will be looking earn top-two slots to gain automatic bids to the NCAA championship meet. Should they not place first or second, the program will wait until Saturday's selection show to find out its fate.

The women hope to capitalize off the success of their historic season, looking for their first automatic bid since 2007.

Three Lumberjacks last year finished in the top 10 of the men's regional race, including Abdihamid Nur placing sixth and Drew Bosley placing 10th.

On the men's side, four Mountain Region teams are ranked in the top 10, including No. 2 BYU, No. 3 Northern Arizona, No. 5 Air Force and No. 9 Colorado. On the women's side, five Mountain Region teams are ranked in the top 10, including No. 2 New Mexico, No. 4 NAU, no. 6 BYU, No. 8 Colorado and No. 9 Utah.