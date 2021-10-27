NAU ROUNDUP: Cross country heads to Big Sky title meet

The Northern Arizona cross country program will be in Hillsboro, Oregon, on Friday for the 2021 Big Sky Conference Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships, hosted by Portland State at the Meriwether National Golf Club. The women will run the 5K first, followed by the men's 8K race.
The men and women squads have each won four conference championships in the last five years and look to gain their 30th and 22nd respective trophies.
On the women's side, the Lumberjacks look to defend their title this weekend, after placing five women in the top 10 last year to win with a low score of 27 points. Since 2016, they have also had two individual champions, including defending champion and All-American junior Taryn O'Neill.
In addition to O'Neill, NAU will send senior Pipi Eitel, junior Bryn Morley, sophomore Annika Reiss, redshirt sophomores Jesselyn Bries and Meagan Van Pelt, redshirt freshman Elise Stearns, and freshmen Maggi Congdon and Alexis Kebbe.
Last season, Morley and Eitel finished sixth and seventh, respectively, with Bries finishing 11th and Reiss placing 17th to round out the team score.
The Lumberjacks have spent the season slotted in the USTFCCCA women's national top-20 teams and are currently sitting at No. 19 heading into the meet. They are the only ranked Big Sky team in the NCAA.
Meanwhile, the NAU men, claiming four of the previous five NCAA National Championships, have been ranked No. 1 in the country since their national championship victory last season. However, they will be fighting to regain the conference title after falling short to Southern Utah by three points last year, despite placing four men in the top 10.
Football
After helping lead Northern Arizona to a victory against the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson, a Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week honor for his performance against Idaho State and a record-setting output while retaining the Grand Canyon Trophy, Northern Arizona freshman quarterback RJ Martinez was one of 22 players named to the Stats Perform Jerry Rice Award Watch List on Wednesday.
Through five games this season, Martinez has thrown for 1,219 yards while completing 62.9% of his passes (100 of 159). The true freshman has also thrown nine touchdowns to just two interceptions for a passer rating of 143.5.
A clear dual threat out of the backfield, Martinez ranks second on the team with 183 yards rushing on 39 attempts, with three touchdowns including a 41-yard score against the Idaho State Bengals.
Following a 48-17 victory against Idaho State in which Martinez passed for 369 yards and three touchdowns in addition to the touchdown run, the freshman was named Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week. Two weeks later following Northern Arizona's bye, Martinez passed for 417 yards -- the 11th most in a single game in program history -- with five touchdown passes and two 1-yard rushing scores to earn Honorable Mention National Performer of the Week from the College Football Performance Awards.
The Jerry Rice Award, named after the legendary Hall of Fame wide receiver, has been presented to the FCS Freshman Player of the Year since 2011. Four recipients of the Jerry Rice Award moved on to play in the NFL, including Los Angeles Rams receiver and former Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp.
Martinez is the third Lumberjacks player to land on the list in recent history, with teammate Hendrix Johnson added during his freshman season in 2019 and former Lumberjacks quarterback Case Cookus winning the award in 2015.
The freshman is also one of just three players from the Big Sky Conference on the initial roll call, as Martinez is joined by Portland State receiver Nate Bennett and Montana State kicker Blake Gessner.
A national panel of more than 150 sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries will vote on the award following the regular season.