NAU ROUNDUP: Cross country heads to Big Sky title meet

Meanwhile, the NAU men, claiming four of the previous five NCAA National Championships, have been ranked No. 1 in the country since their national championship victory last season. However, they will be fighting to regain the conference title after falling short to Southern Utah by three points last year, despite placing four men in the top 10.

Football

After helping lead Northern Arizona to a victory against the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson, a Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week honor for his performance against Idaho State and a record-setting output while retaining the Grand Canyon Trophy, Northern Arizona freshman quarterback RJ Martinez was one of 22 players named to the Stats Perform Jerry Rice Award Watch List on Wednesday.

Through five games this season, Martinez has thrown for 1,219 yards while completing 62.9% of his passes (100 of 159). The true freshman has also thrown nine touchdowns to just two interceptions for a passer rating of 143.5.

A clear dual threat out of the backfield, Martinez ranks second on the team with 183 yards rushing on 39 attempts, with three touchdowns including a 41-yard score against the Idaho State Bengals.