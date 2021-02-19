NAU Roundup: Cross country has high hopes for Las Vegas race

Northern Arizona’s cross country teams will compete Friday at the UNLV Battle Born Collegiate Challenge in Las Vegas, with the men’s 8K race set to start at 11 a.m. and the women’s race to begin at 11:45 a.m.

The men will share the field with three top 25 teams, including No. 5 Stanford, No. 10 Colorado and No. 25 Colorado State. Also running will be Boise State, Nevada, Cal Baptist, Wyoming and Big Sky Conference competitor Southern Utah.

All of these teams will join the NAU women, ranked No. 16 in this week’s USTFCCCA National Poll, in the race along with Washington, New Mexico, Utah and Washington State. The women’s race will be headlined by No. 4 New Mexico, No. 5 Colorado, No. 6 Stanford, No. 9 Washington and No. 11 Boise State.

After a 32-week streak at the top, the NAU men are now ranked No. 2 in this season’s most recent Division I Cross Country National Coaches' Poll.

All-American senior Luis Grijalva placed first, while All-American sophomore Abdihamid Nur and junior Ryan Raff were among the highest-scoring Lumberjacks in October at the OSU Invitational. The Lumberjacks ultimately won the meet in their only race of the fall.