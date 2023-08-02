The Northern Arizona cross country teams are just a month away from trying to build off the success of last year, which saw the men win their sixth NCAA title in seven years and the women earn a sixth-place finish.

The men will return four of their five scorers from last season's national champion team, each of them having earned All-American honors. Nico Young and Drew Bosley cemented their places as two of the top runners in the NCAA last year, culminating in second and third-place finishes at the national meet. Also returning will be Santiago Gomez-Prosser, who finished 19th, and Brodey Hasty, who finished 25th.

Following their best championship race since 1991, the women will have high hopes as they return three of their five scorers. Elise Stearns made her mark on Lumberjacks history as she finished fourth, earning All-American honors. Also returning will be Annika Reiss, who finished 47th, and Alexis Kebbe, who finished 99th.

NAU will open its season with its only home meet of the year, the 43rd annual George Kyte Classic. The meet will take place on Sept. 2 at Buffalo Park. Bosley and Stearns are defending champions, each leading their teams to dominant victories. The men will be looking for their 11th consecutive victory, while the women will be looking for their sixth consecutive George Kyte win.

On Sept. 23, both teams will get their first look at this year's national championship site as they travel to Charlottesville, Virginia, for the Virginia Invitational.

The following week, the Lumberjacks will make the short trip to Tucson for the Dave Murray Invitational on Sept. 29. NAU has not competed at the Dave Murray Invitational since the 2015 season.

After a two-week break the Lumberjacks will be back on the road, traveling to Madison, Wisconsin, for the Nuttycombe Invitational. Last season NAU returned to Nuttycombe for the first time in many years, taking third in both the men's and women's races. Young finished second while Bosley placed fifth in the men's race, and Elise Stearns took third in the women's race.

NAU will begin its postseason by defending the men's and women's Big Sky Conference titles in Missoula, Montana, on Oct. 28. The Big Sky Championships were last held in Missoula in 2007, when both teams won the team titles.

Last season the Lumberjacks swept the team titles for the 17th time in conference history. The men won for the third straight year, while the women earned their fourth consecutive team title. Young took the individual title with Bosley finishing in second in the men's race. For the women, Stearns won the individual title while Reiss placed second. Last year's wins marked the women's 23rd Big Sky team title and the men's 31st team title.

The NCAA Mountain Regionals will be held on Nov. 10 in Lubbock, Texas. If they advance, the teams will then travel to the NCAA National Championships in Charlottesville, Virginia.