NAU Roundup: Committing 18 service errors, volleyball fights through to beat Portland State in 5

The Lumberjacks claimed the first set, but the Vikings evened the match at one set apiece with a massive 10-2 run that turned a 9-8 deficit into an 18-11 lead that NAU could not overcome.

While the first two sets featured 16 ties and 10 lead changes, the next two games were wire-to-wire victories for each team. The third set went to the Lumberjacks as NAU raced out to a 5-1 lead and never looked back. NAU hit .273 in the set, had six different players record an ace and took advantage of seven Portland State attack errors to move within a set win of the match.

The Vikings did not trail in a dominating fourth set. The Vikings scored the first three points, then extended their lead out to 8-2 before eventually scoring seven of the final nine points in the game. Portland State hit .406 in the stanza while NAU was held to only a .148 attack percentage.

“Obviously you’d like to play a little better and get into a better flow as the match goes on, but teams need to prove themselves that they can be successful with the way that we play,” Murphy said. “Even the fifth set was a little uneven, but we were aggressive and playing the way we want to play and for us to build confidence in those situations, it's important to prove to ourselves that our style of volleyball works in critical moments at the end of the match.”