NAU ROUNDUP: Colbert, Young earn Big Sky Track Athletes of the Week

After a weekend of exceptional performances, the league office respectively announced freshmen Nico Young and Alyssa Colbert as Big Sky Conference Track Athletes of the Week.

Men's Track Athlete of the Week – Nico Young

Running the fastest time in the NCAA this season, in Northern Arizona history and in Big Sky Conference history, Young garners this nod after running an altitude converted mile time of 3:54.07 at the Lumberjack Team Challenge on Friday.

Young's time was a second faster than Montana State's Christian Soratos' (3:55.27) time recorded in 2015.

Women's Track Athlete of the Week – Alyssa Colbert

Colbert clocked a personal best of 7.42 (7.46@), the fastest women's 60-meter dash time in the league this season, at the Walkup Skydome on Friday.

Track ranked No. 5

On Monday, the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released the first installment of the NCAA Division I Men's Indoor Track and Field National TFRI, listing Northern Arizona No. 5.

No marks from previous seasons have been contributed, meaning the objective list is solely compiled of marks from the current 2022 indoor track and field season.

Northern Arizona follows No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 4 North Carolina A&T.

So far, the Lumberjacks have recorded five top-5 marks, with four coming in the 5000m alone thanks to redshirt sophomore Abdihamid Nur (No. 2, 13:22.24), Young (No. 3, 13:22.59), redshirt freshman Drew Bosley (No. 6, 13:26.19) and senior George Kusche (No. 9, 13:28.95).

Young also currently ranks No. 1 in the NCAA with his altitude-converted mile mark of 3:54.07.

Swimming and diving

Sophomore diver Victoria Knapp has once again been announced as the Western Athletic Conference's Diver of the Week after her two first-place results against New Mexico State on Saturday.

Knapp recorded two individual first places for the Lumberjacks in the team's tie with NMSU. On the 1m boards, Knapp scored 289.54, and on the 3m boards 299.40. Both scores were NCAA Zone qualifying scores.

This award is Knapp's sixth all-time, and fifth throughout this season. She will compete next at the second Lumberjack Diving Invite, hosted by NAU Feb. 4-6.

