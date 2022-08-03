NAU ROUNDUP: Colbert to compete at world championships

Northern Arizona University standout sprinter Alyssa Colbert will serve as the alternate for Team USA's 4x100-meter relay team at the World Athletics U20 Championship in Cali, Colombia.

The preliminary round for the women's 4x100m relay will take place on Thursday at 1 p.m. Should the USA squad qualify, it will be in the finals set to take place on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Colbert had an outstanding freshman spring season for Northern Arizona, sweeping the Big Sky women's freshman of the year awards during the indoor and outdoor track and field season. During the indoor conference championship meet, she set a new school, Big Sky championship and facility record in the 60m preliminary with a personal best time of 7.32. In addition to winning the 60m, she was the 200m champ with a PR of 24.44. Colbert was named the conference's co-most valuable athlete for her efforts at the indoor championships.

At the outdoor Big Sky championship meet, Colbert swept the 100m and 200m titles. Her 100m time of 11.33 was a personal best as well as a conference, conference championship and school record. She was also a member of the 4x100m relay team, which earned third place at the Big Sky outdoor championship meet.

At the NCAA Outdoor West Regional Preliminaries, Colbert competed in both the 100m and the 200m dashes, placing 30th in the former with a time of 11.62 and 45th in the latter in 24.37.

The competition will not be televised; however, fans can follow live results from the event at the event website.