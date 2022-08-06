NAU Roundup: Colbert earns silver in Colombia

Northern Arizona University sprinter Alyssa Colbert placed second with Team USA's 4x100-meter relay team at the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia, on Friday.

The U.S. team finished with a final time of 43.28, following only the Jamaican team by .69 seconds. Colbert, who was an alternate for the squad, competed in the qualifying round and ran the anchor leg. In the qualifying round, Team USA won its heat by more than a second, with a season-best time of 43.66.

Colbert will return as a sophomore in the spring for the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons. She is coming off a strong freshman campaign during which she won the Big Sky freshman of the year awards in both the indoor and outdoor seasons, as well as the conference's women's co-most valuable athlete during indoor. Colbert set the school and conference records in both the indoor 60m dash and the outdoor 100m dash.

Women's soccer

The Lumberjacks will face the Arizona Wildcats in a Sunday exhibition match.

Northern Arizona will start its seven-game homestand in Lumberjack Stadium, with the match set to start at 1 p.m.

"We are looking forward to continuing to evolve our team; this week is another step forward towards that," Lumberjacks coach Kylie Louw said. "Our players are enjoying the freedom to implement their styles into our playing principles, and it's exciting to see our team chemistry build day by day."

Northern Arizona is returning 19 players from last season and welcomes 15 newcomers to the 2022 roster. The Lumberjacks returning stat leaders are junior Maddie Shafer, graduate student Mikhail Johnson and sophomore Natalie Manzo.

Shafer sits at the top of the Big Sky Conference's returning point leaders, tied for second with 12 points.

She started in 14 of 18 matches last season, scoring four goals and tallying four assists, while recording 36 shots and logging 976 minutes total.

As Johnson enters her final year of eligibility, she looks to continue the offensive success she found last season with the Lumberjacks. After transferring from North Carolina State University, Johnson started in 16 matches for the Lumberjacks, scoring three goals, including one to send the game to overtime at Sacramento State and a game-winner at Portland State.

Manzo found herself in the starting goalkeeper position as a freshman, quickly proving her abilities in the net. She was in 16 starts and played in all 19 matches, making a total of 89 saves and recording four shutouts.

The Lumberjacks and Wildcats last met on the pitch on Aug. 27, 2021, in Tucson. Arizona won, 2-1.