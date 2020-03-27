NAU Roundup: Coach Smith earns national coach of year honor

A historic 2020 indoor season landed Mike Smith the honor of National Men's Coach of the Year on Friday as announced by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Smith, the director for cross country and track and field at Northern Arizona, becomes the first Lumberjacks coach in the program's history to receive national recognition. Smith, in his fourth year leading the Lumberjacks track and field programs, is also a two-time recipient of the Bill Dellinger Award given to the National Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year.

He is also the first coach from a non-Power 5 Conference to earn the honor in award history, dating back to at least 1994.

Smith's award completes the trifecta for the indoor season having previously earned Big Sky and Mountain Region coach of the year honors. Smith was voted both the men's and women's coach of the year in the conference while his regional coaching award was his eighth of his career.

The Northern Arizona men reached historic heights in 2020 for the indoor season, earning the program's first-ever No. 1 national ranking. The Lumberjacks sat atop the national poll for two weeks before taking a No. 2 ranking into the NCAA Indoor Championships, where the team would have had a school-record seven male athletes compete.