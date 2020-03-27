NAU Roundup: Coach Smith earns national coach of year honor

A historic 2020 indoor season landed Mike Smith the honor of National Men's Coach of the Year on Friday as announced by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Smith, the director for cross country and track and field at Northern Arizona, becomes the first Lumberjacks coach in the program's history to receive national recognition. Smith, in his fourth year leading the Lumberjacks track and field programs, is also a two-time recipient of the Bill Dellinger Award given to the National Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year.
He is also the first coach from a non-Power 5 Conference to earn the honor in award history, dating back to at least 1994.
Smith's award completes the trifecta for the indoor season having previously earned Big Sky and Mountain Region coach of the year honors. Smith was voted both the men's and women's coach of the year in the conference while his regional coaching award was his eighth of his career.
The Northern Arizona men reached historic heights in 2020 for the indoor season, earning the program's first-ever No. 1 national ranking. The Lumberjacks sat atop the national poll for two weeks before taking a No. 2 ranking into the NCAA Indoor Championships, where the team would have had a school-record seven male athletes compete.
Junior Luis Grijalva and senior Tyler Day, who was named the national men's track athlete on Wednesday, recorded the nation's fastest times in the 3,000- and 5,000-meter races, respectively, this indoor season. Senior Geordie Beamish would have entered the NCAA championships as the defending national champion in the mile, while sophomore Theo Quax (mile), junior Blaise Ferro (5000m), sophomore Ryan Raff (5000m) and freshman Abdihamid Nur (5000m) would have been first-time NCAA participants.
Day, Grijalva and Beamish also inserted themselves into the all-time best collegiate marks this indoor season starting, with Day setting a new American collegiate record in the 5000m. Grijalva, Beamish and Day's best times this season placed them sixth, seventh and 12th respectively all-time in the 3000m as NAU became the second program with three different men in the all-time top 15.
Smith guided the Lumberjack men to their ninth consecutive Big Sky indoor title and 23rd in program history last month in a landslide. Northern Arizona recorded five event wins on the way to 141.5 points, significantly outpacing runner-up and host Idaho State's 89.5 points.
A total of 11 Lumberjack men earned all-conference honors at the Big Sky indoor championship meet.
Mike Hartman can be reached at 556-2255 or at mhartman@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @AZDS_Hartman.
