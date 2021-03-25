NAU Roundup: Chekalina named golfer of the week in Big Sky

Northern Arizona's Aleksandra Chekalina became the third Lumberjack this season to earn golfer of the week honors in the Big Sky Conference on Thursday, following her fourth-place finish at the Red Rocks Invitational over the weekend.

It is the third time the two-time All-Conference golfer garnered the player of the week accolade, and she joins fellow juniors Ashley Croft and Elle Kocourkova in receiving the honor this season, marking the first time since 2014-15 that NAU had three different golfers of the week.

Chekalina led her team at NAU’s Red Rocks Invitational at Oakcreek Country Club in Sedona. After shooting a 74 and a 75 in the first two rounds, the third-year Lumberjack from Moscow equaled her second-lowest round of her career with a 3-under-par 69 on Sunday. It was the first round in the 60s by a Lumberjack this spring, and it tied the tournament’s sixth-lowest round ever.

Chekalina birdied five of her last seven holes and was the highest-placing Big Sky golfer at the tournament that featured seven total Big Sky programs. With Chekalina leading the way, NAU’s fifth-place team finish also led the conference. The Lumberjacks were three strokes better than the Big Sky preseason No. 1 Sacramento State, and also handed the Hornets their first head-to-head tournament loss to a conference team since 2018.