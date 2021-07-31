NAU Roundup: Chaz Davis brings energy, family history to Lumberjack football

Isbell called the decision to bring Davis into the program one of the best things he has done with the Lumberjacks.

"He has more skin in the game than all of us do, so you'd be foolish not to figure out a way to retain him and let him sell the school," Isbell said. "because he's going to be able to do it better than anybody in this department."

While Georgia's football program includes a vast number of staff members, and Davis and Isbell focused on their respective departments of operations and video, the former left an impression that would be familiar to anyone who has met Davis during his time in Flagstaff thus far.

"I remember seeing Chaz around doing the exact same thing he does now, going up, speaking to everybody, a smile on his face and fist-bumping people," Isbell said. "When you're at a school like the University of Georgia, everything's pretty tense and tight. You're walking through the hall and everybody's super serious. And then Chaz is just coming through fist-bumping everybody, that's just him."

It's an infectious personality, one that surely was needed around the Lumberjack program as the season moved into the spring and wound up being just five games. It also became the perfect example of why Davis switched up his career plan while at Georgia.