NAU Roundup: Chaz Davis brings energy, family history to Lumberjack football

Football
As luck would have it, Northern Arizona director of player personnel Chaz Davis had more than one connection leading him back to the university he spent so much time around growing up.
In addition to an extended family history with the school, Davis found a familiar face from the University of Georgia in Taylor Isbell on the football staff at Northern Arizona. Looking for an opportunity to continue his career after nearly four years working with the Bulldogs, a move to Flagstaff seemed like a perfect fit.
"Truly, coming into the dome every day for me is special," Davis said.
He knows his way around the building after years of visiting family and watching games on Saturdays.
Both of his parents attended Northern Arizona in the late 1980s, as did many of their siblings, with his mom holding the position of student body president and his dad leaving with two degrees after finishing his MBA. If that was not enough of a reason to visit town throughout his childhood, one of Davis' uncles, Kurt Davis, spent years as Northern Arizona's vice president for marketing and public affairs in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
That meant Friday night football games of his own immediately followed by late-night trips to Flagstaff to catch games on Saturday. All the history led to a graduate assistant position for recruiting and operations last year, and now his current role.
Isbell called the decision to bring Davis into the program one of the best things he has done with the Lumberjacks.
"He has more skin in the game than all of us do, so you'd be foolish not to figure out a way to retain him and let him sell the school," Isbell said. "because he's going to be able to do it better than anybody in this department."
While Georgia's football program includes a vast number of staff members, and Davis and Isbell focused on their respective departments of operations and video, the former left an impression that would be familiar to anyone who has met Davis during his time in Flagstaff thus far.
"I remember seeing Chaz around doing the exact same thing he does now, going up, speaking to everybody, a smile on his face and fist-bumping people," Isbell said. "When you're at a school like the University of Georgia, everything's pretty tense and tight. You're walking through the hall and everybody's super serious. And then Chaz is just coming through fist-bumping everybody, that's just him."
It's an infectious personality, one that surely was needed around the Lumberjack program as the season moved into the spring and wound up being just five games. It also became the perfect example of why Davis switched up his career plan while at Georgia.
Majoring in journalism, Davis wanted to be a sportscaster when he first arrived in Athens. Linking up with the football program in the spring of his freshman year, it soon became clear that working within a team provided the atmosphere he was really interested in.
"I was enjoying working for the football team a little bit more than my classes," Davis said. "Even with some of the awesome internships that I was fortunate enough to do in the summertime, I realized that at least for the time being I wanted to pursue trying to work for a team, being a part of it."
A year in, Isbell said he has enjoyed watching Davis growing into the job as he learns more and more of how to manage the day-to-day needs of everyone in the program. And, as Isbell said, Davis knows the work means more to him than the average person who works at the university.
"I really do want to improve NAU Athletics and NAU Football every day that I come in and in whatever way possible," Davis said. "I enjoy building relationships with the players, being around them and the different personalities that they provide."
Men's basketball
The Lumberjacks will take part in the inaugural UTRGV South Padre Island Battle on the Beach, in South Padre Island, Texas. NAU will face host University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) on Nov. 20.
The Battle on the Beach will be a doubleheader with the Lumberjacks and Vaqueros tipping off at 1 p.m. The second game will feature Texas Tech and Incarnate Word at 4 p.m. Both games will be played at the South Padre Island Convention Centre.
The Lumberjacks are 4-1 all-time against UTRGV and the contest on South Padre Island will be the first between the teams since a 68-55 Lumberjack victory in 2010. After dropping the initial meeting between the two teams, Northern Arizona has won the last four, including a pair of five-point victories on the road in 1997 and 2009.
It will be the Lumberjacks' first visit to South Padre Island in school history.
The game on South Padre Island is the second announced by Northern Arizona for the upcoming 2021-22 season. The Lumberjacks previously announced their participation in the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix versus San Diego on Dec. 18.