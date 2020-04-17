NAU Roundup: Catching up with football's Khalil Dorsey

I haven't been focusing on the 40 and the 5-10-5 (pro agility shuttle), I've just been focusing on the DB work because I'm not getting a pro day, not teams have asked for my film for that. They said that it's fine and they look at my 100-meter times because I told him about it.

Q: Do you hope that some of your game tape speaks for itself to teams as well given some of the opponents faced in the Big Sky Conference?

A: Yes, I'm not saying like my tape is going to speak to myself because I am a smaller corner. In this league, it's like if you don't pass the eye test, you are out. So I've been trying to work on everything. I mean like special teams isn't out of the question, so I am also doing technique stuff with that.

I've been trying to gain some weight. It has been a lot easier now that I'm not in elevation and I've been getting some help with that. I have just been hearing that they wanted to take me as a nickel. I'm cool with that. That's pretty much where my mind was set at anyway.

Q: How would that be as a transition when you played outside for the most part during your college career?