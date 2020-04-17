NAU Roundup: Catching up with football's Khalil Dorsey

An All-Big Sky Conference selection in all four years of his Northern Arizona career, cornerback Khalil Dorsey’s 44-game Lumberjack career came to an end this past November.
Dorsey wrapped up his career with eight interceptions and 41 passes defended, setting a career high in the latter with 12 during the 2019 season. The total placed him in a tie for 13th for a single season and one of just four players to record two seasons of at least 11 passes defended.
With the COVID-19 pandemic changing his plans ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, Dorsey’s preparation has changed in the past few weeks. Videos of his preparation for his pro day were posted onto Twitter and Instagram, but plans changed just days before it was set to take place.
Dorsey said his hand-timed 40 was at 4.31, 4.34 and 4.38 before being converted as the former track and field star also earned a pair of medals in the Big Sky Conference’s 60-meter hurdles during his indoor track career and another in the 110-meter hurdles during outdoor. Overall, Dorsey reached the finals of nine races on the track and five finals in jumping events.
Q: How have you been finding ways to work out and stay in shape while many are under a quarantine?
A: I've been doing not only at home workouts, but I've been also training with Ryan Pete at Sweet Feet Training. He's not allowing any newcomers. He's really just training me and a couple other guys, but not at the same time. It'll all be different segments and like outdoors and stuff like that.
I haven't been focusing on the 40 and the 5-10-5 (pro agility shuttle), I've just been focusing on the DB work because I'm not getting a pro day, not teams have asked for my film for that. They said that it's fine and they look at my 100-meter times because I told him about it.
Q: Do you hope that some of your game tape speaks for itself to teams as well given some of the opponents faced in the Big Sky Conference?
A: Yes, I'm not saying like my tape is going to speak to myself because I am a smaller corner. In this league, it's like if you don't pass the eye test, you are out. So I've been trying to work on everything. I mean like special teams isn't out of the question, so I am also doing technique stuff with that.
I've been trying to gain some weight. It has been a lot easier now that I'm not in elevation and I've been getting some help with that. I have just been hearing that they wanted to take me as a nickel. I'm cool with that. That's pretty much where my mind was set at anyway.
Q: How would that be as a transition when you played outside for the most part during your college career?
A: The years before when we had (former defensive coordinator) Andy Thompson and his scheme, it was very similar to corner. We basically just moved a corner to the slot and had them play the slot and then have a free safety roam around pretty much.
Q: You got to go to the Hula Bowl (Sunday, Jan. 26) before some of the restrictions were put in place. Do you feel like that helped you out and what was that experience like?
A: That experience was great, I got to face players not only from the FCS but the FBS. That was a great experience just knowing that I could compete with them. Overall it was just a fun experience.
MEN'S TENNIS
The men's tennis team announced the three members of its 2020 signing class, Friday.
A pair of freshmen in Dominik Buzonics, from Supron, Hungary, and Maciej Ziomber, from Katowice, Poland, join incoming junior Marcus Sulen out of Stavanger, Norway as the newest members of the squad.
"I can't wait for Dominik, Maciej and Marcus to join our program," Lumberjacks head coach Maciej Bogusz said in a press release made by the team. "All three players will bring tremendous amount of talent and experience to the team. They are very passionate about the sport and know what it takes to be successful on and off the court."
Sulen makes his way to the team after starting his college career at Louisville. Each of the three were decorated athletes in their home countries, each winning either national or ITF Junior World Championships.
Sun sports reporter Lance Hartzler contributed to this roundup.
