NAU Roundup: Cameron Shelton named to NABC All-District 6 Second Team

He was one of five Big Sky players honored in District 6 with Tanner Groves (Eastern Washington), Tevian Jones (Southern Utah) and Isiah Brown (Weber State) named to the First Team. Shelton and Sacramento State’s Ethan Esposito were on the five-player Second Team, while Southern Utah’s Todd Simon was the District 6 Co-Coach of the Year.

Men's tennis

Northern Arizona men’s tennis lost to the San Francisco Dons, 5-2, Tuesday morning. The Lumberjacks fall to 0-6 overall.

The Dons clinched the doubles point after two wins on courts two and three. Partners Dominick Buzonics and Chris Steele were outscored by USF’s Phuc Wuyhn and Ori Maior on two, 6-3. On No. 3, Marcus Sulen and Maciej Ziomber were bested by Johan Garpered and Paul Giruad, 6-4.

On court one in doubles, pairing Facundo Tumosa and Alex Groves remained unfinished, trailing 5-3 to Nitzan Ricklis and Stevie Gould.

Moving onto singles, two Lumberjacks found wins over San Francisco. Earning his first singles win of the season, Eban Straker-Meads fought Ricklis to 7-5 in the first set, leaving him scoreless in the second, 6-0.