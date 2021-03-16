NAU Roundup: Cameron Shelton named to NABC All-District 6 Second Team

Northern Arizona men’s basketball junior Cameron Shelton continued to rack up the postseason honors on Tuesday, earning a spot on the NABC All-District 6 Second Team in an announcement by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).
The All-District teams and coaches were selected by NABC-member Division I head coaches.
Shelton, who last week became the first Lumberjack named to the All-Big Sky First Team since 2015, is also the first NABC All-District honoree in the last six years. Quinton Upshur was also an All-District 6 Second Team selection in 2015. Shelton is just the sixth Lumberjack to earn the all-district honor.
Shelton concluded his junior season with team-high averages of 19.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game. His 19.2 points per game is tied for the sixth-highest single-season scoring average in program history, and he concluded the season ranked 22nd all-time with 1,104 career points.
The Chino, California, native became the 30th player in program history to score 1,000 career points this season, and registered 13 games of 20 points or more.
Shelton was the only Lumberjack to start all 22 games during the 2020-21 campaign and was a workhorse, averaging 35.6 minutes per game -- the seventh-highest minutes average in program history.
He was one of five Big Sky players honored in District 6 with Tanner Groves (Eastern Washington), Tevian Jones (Southern Utah) and Isiah Brown (Weber State) named to the First Team. Shelton and Sacramento State’s Ethan Esposito were on the five-player Second Team, while Southern Utah’s Todd Simon was the District 6 Co-Coach of the Year.
Men's tennis
Northern Arizona men’s tennis lost to the San Francisco Dons, 5-2, Tuesday morning. The Lumberjacks fall to 0-6 overall.
The Dons clinched the doubles point after two wins on courts two and three. Partners Dominick Buzonics and Chris Steele were outscored by USF’s Phuc Wuyhn and Ori Maior on two, 6-3. On No. 3, Marcus Sulen and Maciej Ziomber were bested by Johan Garpered and Paul Giruad, 6-4.
On court one in doubles, pairing Facundo Tumosa and Alex Groves remained unfinished, trailing 5-3 to Nitzan Ricklis and Stevie Gould.
Moving onto singles, two Lumberjacks found wins over San Francisco. Earning his first singles win of the season, Eban Straker-Meads fought Ricklis to 7-5 in the first set, leaving him scoreless in the second, 6-0.
Ziomber won his second singles match against Mitch Johnson in three sets. Falling in the first 7-6 (6-0), Ziomber reclaimed his point by coming back 6-3 and 10-8 in the two following. The freshman improves his singles record to 2-3.
Northern Arizona will continue its California road trip into Wednesday after the Sacramento State Hornets and Lumberjacks rescheduled their original Thursday match to March 17.
Volleyball
Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado have finalized an agreement for two matches on Wednesday, March 17, to be played. The first match is set for 11 a.m. and the second is slated for 6 p.m. Flagstaff time.
Due to the severe winter weather in Greeley, Colorado, the two matches originally scheduled for Sunday and Monday were postponed.
Both matches will be streamed live on Pluto TV Channel 1059.