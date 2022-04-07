NAU ROUNDUP: Buzonics named player of the week in Big Sky men's tennis

Leading the Northern Arizona men's tennis team to a crucial conference victory against the No. 71 Montana Grizzlies this weekend, Dominik Buzonics earned his second career Big Sky Conference Men's Tennis Player of the Week honors -- his first of the 2022 season.

The accolade comes after a dominant week for the sophomore, as Buzonics went 3-0 with two singles wins against Big Sky opponents Montana State and Montana, adding a doubles win with partner Alex Groves in Missoula.

Buzonics and Groves have led the Lumberjack squad all season in doubles play, with their consistent and impressive play showing in a 15-6 doubles record.

Buzonics now holds an overall singles record of 13-9, primarily playing at the No. 3 position this season. Starting the weekend on a good note, Buzonics earned a singles win at court three over Montana State's Brad Buckland in a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 thriller.

The Lumberjacks on Sunday were looking to bounce back from a three-match losing streak. Buzonics and Groves secured the doubles point, winning at the No. 2 spot, 6-3, over Montana's Lawrence Sciglitano and Moritz Stoeger.

Buzonics moved on to singles play to take on defending Big Sky player of the week Gustav Theilgaard. Buzonics, playing at No. 4, dropped the first set 6-1, before bouncing back, 6-0, 6-3, helping lift the Lumberjacks to a 4-3 team victory over the Grizzlies. Before Sunday's match Theilgaard was undefeated through singles play this season.

The Lumberjacks are now looking ahead to the three remaining regular-season Big Sky matches on the schedule. Northern Arizona is slated to head to Weber State this weekend to take on the 6-14 Wildcats in Ogden on Sunday.

