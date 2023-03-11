The Northern Arizona track and field team had a successful first day at the NCAA Indoor National Championships Friday in Albuquerque. The men finished the day with a total of 11 points to put them in fourth place as a team.

Highlighting the first day of the meet were Drew Bosley and Nico Young in the 5K. Both earned All-American status. Bosley finished third behind Tennesee's Dylan Jacobs and BYU's Casey Clinger, running a time of 13:38.62. Young was fourth with a time of 13:40.55.

The other men's competitors for the Lumberjacks also put up strong efforts. David Dunlap finished .01 seconds off his personal record in the 200-meter prelims. His time of 20.69 put him at 14th overall. Mitchell Effing finished 14th overall with a jump of 7.55 meters.

The Lumberjacks women also had solid a solid opening day.

Annika Reiss ran a personal best time of 4:41.24 in the mile to qualify for the finals. Her time was sixth in the competition and ranks sixth all-time in Northern Arizona history.

Elise Stearns competed in the finals of the 5K, finishing 11th place with a time of 16:34.04.

Reiss was set to compete in the mile finals today, while Bosley was set to run in the 3K.

Men's tennis

Northern Arizona earned a 7-0 victory against No. 66 Air Force Friday in Flagstaff, pushing its record to 10-2 while giving the visiting Falcons only their second loss of the season.

The Lumberjacks began their debut back home in Flagstaff with doubles play.

Each of the Lumberjacks singles players won, securing the sweep.

The Lumberjacks will host a doubleheader Pratt Community College and Omaha Wednesday.

Women's tennis

The 63rd-ranked Lumberjacks earned their third conference victory on Friday, defeating the Idaho Vandals 4-3 in Moscow, Idaho.

The Lumberjacks started the day with one doubles win, as Laura Duhl and Patrycja Niewiadomska defeated the Idaho pair of Jayanne Palma and Valentina Rodas, 6-4. Despite putting up a tough fight, Mimi Bland and Ana Karen Guadiana-Campos and Daryna Shoshyna and Sofia Markova dropped their doubles matches 6-3 and 6*4, respectively, to give the Vandals a 1-0 lead overall.

The women bounced back in singles play, taking the win on four of six courts.

Guadiana-Campos had a back-and-forth match against Rodas. Guadiana-Campos took the first set in a 7-5 victory, then dropped the second set 2-6. She came back strong in the third set, easily winning 6-1.

Niewiadomska, Duhl and Ava Neyestani each won their individual singles matches to earn a close team victory.

The Lumberjacks (7-4, 3-0 Big Sky) were set to visit Cheney, Washington, Saturday to take on the Eastern Washington Eagles