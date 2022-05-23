NAU ROUNDUP: Bosley, Colbert, Smith earn Big Sky accolades

After another outdoor championship title sweep, Northern Arizona's Drew Bosley, Alyssa Colbert and Mike Smith have earned Big Sky Conference accolades.

Bosley and Colbert were named the freshmen of the year. Smith was named coach of the year.

Bolsey, the two-time cross country NCAA Championship title team member and two-time All-American, is a recognizable name for Lumberjacks fans who follow the program during the fall, however, this is Bosley's first year competing on the track.

At outdoor championships two weeks ago, Bosley championed the men's 5,000-meter race and earned silver in the 10,000m to earn 18 points for Northern Arizona University.

Colbert is also quickly becoming a household name for fans. She was named the indoor freshman of the year in February. This year, Colbert has broken two Northern Arizona women's records (indoor 60m; outdoor 100m), and most recently set the Big Sky all-time and Big Sky title meet 100m records at the 2022 outdoor championships.

Her record 100m time earned gold in the event, and she also was the victor in the 200m. She was a leg of the women's third-place 4x100m crew, contributing a total of 20 points toward the women's all-time Big Sky record of 244 points.

Smith led the Lumberjacks to their second consecutive outdoor sweep, their sixth historical outdoor sweep, and their 24th and 13th respective all-time outdoor team titles. With this award, he claims his fourth women's coach of the year title and his third on the men's side.

