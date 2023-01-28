NAU ROUNDUP: Bosley breaks collegiate 3K record

The Northern Arizona track and field team sent athletes to three meets this weekend, with each group seeing success on their first day of competition Friday.

Drew Bosley made headlines at the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic Friday. He broke the Northern Arizona, Big Sky Conference and collegiate 3K record with a time of 7:36.42. It was Bosley's first time competing at the distance this season.

Mitchell Effing also earned himself a place in history, jumping 7.84 meters in the long jump to win the event at the UNM Team Open in Albuquerque. He moved to No. 7 in the country with the effort and third on the school's all-time record list.

Jack Normand also competed in New Mexico, finishing sixth in the high jump with a leap of 1.96m.

Brenna Rodriguez set a personal record in the long jump with a mark of 5.79m, finishing ninth in the event. Northern Arizona's Kenashalee Kerr placed 29th with a mark of 5.32m. Jenna Figueroa competed in the high jump, placing 12th with a jump of 1.61m.

In Lubbock, Texas, at the Texas Tech Open and Multis, Alyssa Colbert and David Dunlap each competed in the 60m dash. Colbert ran a time of 7.37 in the first round to qualify for the finals, in which she placed sixth with a time of 7.33. Dunlap ran a time of 6.71 in the first round, narrowly missing out on a trip to the finals.

Women's tennis

Extending their home win streak to 24 consecutive matches, the Lumberjacks outlasted the Grand Canyon Antelopes for a 4-3 victory Friday afternoon in Flagstaff.

After coming away with the doubles point thanks to wins on courts No. 2 and 3, dominant singles wins for Patrycja Niewiadomska and Sofia Markova put the Lumberjacks up 3-0 before Ava Neyestani produced the clinching point at No. 4.

Earning four first-set victories, Northern Arizona took control of the match early in singles play. Niewiadomska wasted little time in putting the Lumberjacks ahead 2-0 with her 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 6 against Aline Buhr. Niewiadomska, who fell 6-1, 7-5 against Arizona State last week, built on her strong finish to her spring debut with the impressive win against Buhr.

"I saw her pushing the girl back and just being confident," Lumberjacks coach Ewa Bogusz said. "She served well and was just able to translate her work in practice into the match, and for a freshman to do it in her first match at home, it is pretty big."

Facing Natasha Puehse, the two-time WAC Player of the Year, Sofia Markova rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 victory in just her second career match at No. 1 singles after primarily playing No. 2 and No. 3 last season.

"Sofia definitely took advantage of playing at home, and brought the pace to her," Bogusz said. "She struggled with that and took care of business."

Neyestani clinched the team victory at No. 4, having taken the early lead in the match with a 6-2 opening set. Challenged by Dania Deaifi in the second set, Neyestani held her lead for the straight-set victory as the junior turned an early 2-1 advantage into a 4-3 lead before closing out the match with victories in the final two games.

Northern Arizona will face Florida Atlantic in Tucson Friday.