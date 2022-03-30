NAU ROUNDUP: Bland earns tennis player of week in Big Sky

After helping lead Northern Arizona to a pair of Big Sky Conference victories in Flagstaff over the weekend, Mimi Bland has earned her first Big Sky Conference Women's Tennis Player of the Week nod this season.

Bland's honor, the second of her Lumberjacks career and first since 2020, comes after a 4-0 week against Idaho State and Eastern Washington while playing at No. 1 in doubles with Annabel Davis and at No. 2 in singles play.

Now 6-2 in singles play this season, and 23-6 for her Lumberjacks career, Bland swept her two matches in straight sets against Idaho State's Megan Lang-Gould and Eastern Washington's Scout Mathews. Playing alongside Davis, her doubles partner during her juniors career in England, Bland has won three straight doubles matches, with victories against Idaho State's Hana Cho and Leah Kuruvilla and Eastern Washington's Isabella Foshee and Yasmin Mansouri.

An All-Big Sky First Team selection in both singles and doubles last season, Bland's return to the lineup on a consistent basis has helped Northern Arizona win three consecutive matches and four of their past five. Northern Arizona, owners of a 3-1 record in the Big Sky, now trails only 4-0 Weber State in the conference standings, with four matches to play.

The two wins in Flagstaff pushed Northern Arizona's overall home win streak to 21 straight matches dating back to the 2018-19 season and 29 consecutive home matches in Big Sky Conference play. Bland now boasts a 79.3% win percentage in her 29 career singles matches.

The Lumberjacks will be away from home for two more Big Sky matches this weekend, facing the Montana State Bobcats Friday and the Montana Grizzlies Saturday.

Men's basketball

With one year of eligibility remaining, Xavier Fuller is returning to his home state.

Originally out of Mesa, Fuller -- a 6-foot-4 guard -- will transfer to Northern Arizona following two years at South Dakota, Lumberjacks coach Shane Burcar announced Tuesday.

"I couldn't be more excited about Xavier," Burcar said. "As a wing, he'll bring a defensive presence every night and the ability to score the ball at three levels. He's going to help us immediately."

Following two seasons at South Dakota, Fuller is a graduate transfer to Northern Arizona, as he heads home to conclude his collegiate career. As part of the Lumberjacks, Fuller will be reunited with Burcar, who coached Fuller during his final two seasons at Mesa High School.

From 2016 to 2018, Burcar coached Mesa High School to a combined 40-15 record with two appearances in the 6A Conference state tournament.

"I coached his brother (Aaron) at Mesa, and he went on to play at Iowa and USC," Burcar said. "I've known Xavier since he was a little guy in elementary school. To see his growth as a person and a player has been fun to watch. He has great character and he's a winner, and we value that in our program. We wish we would've had him sooner, but he's where he belongs."

Over the last two seasons in Vermillion, South Dakota, Fuller and the Coyotes posted a combined 33-23 mark.

As a member of the Coyotes, Fuller played in 47 games and started 34 the last two seasons while averaging 9.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. In his final season, Fuller started 12 of South Dakota's first 13 games, including pouring in a season-high 20 points in 38 minutes during South Dakota's overtime win over Northern Arizona in Vermillion on Dec. 11. An injury, however, sidelined him from the end of December until the first weekend of February.

Fuller arrived at South Dakota via Scottsdale Community College, where he averaged 22.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists during the 2019-20 season.

