NAU Roundup: Big Sky soccer title game canceled due to COVID, leaving Lumberjacks out of the mix

Just as soon as the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks football team returned to a normal playing routine, the six-game spring schedule is coming to an end.

Saturday's 1 p.m. kickoff against the Idaho Vandals (2-3) will conclude the season as NAU (2-2) returns to the Walkup Skydome for the first time since the opener against Southern Utah on Feb. 27.

It'll be just the second time this season that NAU has played back-to-back games, with the original meeting with Idaho on March 13 delayed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Vandals program.

Though they have played just four games, the Lumberjacks have seen development at quarterback from first-year starter Keondre Wudtee, and a defense filled with underclassmen and recent arrivals to the program.

Both played pivotal roles in last week's 28-20 victory in Cedar City, Utah, with Wudtee recording three total touchdowns against Southern Utah while passing for 289 yards and rushing for 38. The senior was named the Big Sky Conference Offensive Player of the Week for his role in the win.