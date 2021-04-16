NAU Roundup: Big Sky soccer title game canceled due to COVID, leaving Lumberjacks out of the mix

On the other side of the ball, NAU's defense continued its progress ahead of the fall season. Filled with freshmen and transfers, the Lumberjacks stayed close to the Thunderbirds early on courtesy of a few crucial stops on third down in the first half.

Defending Idaho is a bit of a mystery because it is not known who will be at quarterback for the Vandals.

Mike Beaudry opened the season as the starter for the Vandals, leading the team to an upset of Eastern Washington in the opener before falling to UC Davis. Beaudry, however, has thrown just nine passes since the first two games, all coming against Idaho State on April 3.

Coverage of the finale will begin at noon on the Lumberjack Radio Network, with the game also available to stream on Pluto TV channel 1058.

Golf

The Lumberjacks placed a league-high tying four athletes on the 2021 Big Sky All-Conference teams that were announced on Friday. Freshman Ekaterina Malakhova led NAU's four honorees as one of five golfers on the All-Big Sky First Team.