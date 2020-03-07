NAU Roundup: Big Sky men's and women's hoops tournament brackets finalized

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The two-day tournament at the par-72, 6,157 yard Meadow Club in Fairfax, California will begin with 36 holes on Monday followed by 18 holes on Tuesday with shotgun starts at 8:30 a.m.

The field will be highly competitive with nine of the 13 teams slated to compete ranked in the top 100, led by Oregon State, ranked No. 31. Four of those teams (Oregon State, Washington, California and Washington State) are from the Pac-12 and both of the co-hosts, San Jose State and San Francisco, are ranked in the top 75 nationally.

This year will mark NAU’s first appearance in the six-year history of the tournament in Fairfax, and it’ll be the Lumberjacks’ final tournament of the spring outside of Arizona. NAU will play its next two tournaments, including its own Red Rocks Invitational, in the state followed by the Big Sky Championships in Scottsdale at the end of April.

The Lumberjacks made strides in their last tournament two weeks ago at the GCU Invitational where they placed 10th out of 14 teams in the rain-shortened tourney. Originally scheduled for three rounds, the tournament was limited to two due to rain in Phoenix.

NAU shot 31-over par 607 (300-307) in finishing 10th. Through most of the first round, the Lumberjacks found themselves in the top three before sliding to sixth at the end of the first day.