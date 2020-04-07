NAU Roundup: Big Sky honors 47 Lumberjacks with Winter All-Academic Award
NAU ROUNDUP

NAU

The Northern Arizona men's basketball, women's basketball, and men's and women's indoor track and field teams totaled 47 Big Sky Conference Winter All-Academic awards.

The 47 honorees is an increase of 11 for Northern Arizona from a year ago.

To be eligible for all-academic recognition, a student-athlete must have met and/or exceeded the following minimum requirements: 1) participated in at least half of the team's competitions, or if a track and field student-athlete competed at the indoor conference championships; 2) achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average at the conclusion of the most recently completed term; 3) completed at least one academic term at his/her current Big Sky institution.

Northern Arizona men's basketball senior Brooks DeBisschop, a 2019-20 CoSIDA Academic First Team All-American, headlined the group of Lumberjacks recognized on Tuesday. A total of 28 of Northern Arizona's 47 awardees hold a 3.5 cumulative GPA or better.

The Northern Arizona women's indoor track and field team paced the school's four Big Sky winter programs with 19 honorees, while the men's indoor track and field team had 16. Both track and field programs won the 2020 Big Sky Conference Championship.

The women's basketball team had eight and the men's basketball team had five. Both basketball teams had their best conference finishes in a number of years with the Lumberjack women earning a first-round bye in a tie for fourth and the Lumberjack men tying for fifth.

Northern Arizona totaled 40 Big Sky Conference All-Academic honorees during the fall season bringing the department total to 87 so far in the 2019-20 academic year.

NAU's 2020 Big Sky Conference Winter All-Academic selections:

Men's basketball

Bernie Andre – Jr. – Strategic Communication

Luke Avdalovic – So. – Exercise Science

Brooks DeBisschop – Sr. – Finance

Keith Haymon – Fr. – Business Economics

Nik Mains – So. – Information Systems

Women's basketball

Jacey Bailey – Jr. – Strategic Communication

Peyton Carroll – Sr. – Interior Design

Brianna Lehew – Sr. – Psychological Sciences

Caitlin Malvar – Jr. – Educational Leadership-Community College/Higher Education

Lauren Orndoff – Jr. – Psychology

Nina Radford – So. – Business Ecomonics

Khiarica Rasheed – Jr. – Communication Studies

Emily Rodabaugh – Fr. – Criminology & Criminal Justice

Men's indoor track and field

Geordie Beamish – Sr. – Civil Engineering

Carter Bracken – Jr. – Mechanical Engineering

Karsen Burke – Fr. – Mechanical Engineering

Cade Burks – Sr. – Philosophy

Tyler Day – Sr. – Journalism

Caleb Easton – Fr. – Business

Blaise Ferro – Sr. – Parks and Recreation Management

Parker Joens – Jr. – Exercise Science

Jacob Kaufman – Jr. – Computer Science

Jack Normand – Fr. – Computer Science

Wil Peralta – Fr. – Health Science-Nutrition and Foods

Beau Prince – Jr. – Physics

Theo Quax – So. – Civil Engineering

Ryan Raff – So. – Psychological Sciences

Mitchell Small – Fr. – Strategic Communication

Erick Thompson – Jr. – Exercise Science

Women's indoor track and field

Jesselyn Bries – So. – Special and Elementary Education

Alaina Diggs – Fr. – Psychology

Pipi Eitel – Jr. – Biology

Jenna Figueroa – So. – Elementary Education

Jada Jackson – Jr. – Business Economics

Kenashalee Kerr – Fr. – Criminology and Criminal Justice

Meredith Kiekentveld – Fr. – Biomedical Science

Lily Margolis – Fr. – International Affairs

Marissa Milos – Fr. – Political Science

Bryn Morley – So. – Environmental & Sustainability Studies

Dana Padget – Jr. – Political Science

Delaney Rasmussen – Jr. – Biomedical Science

Annika Reiss – Fr. – Elementary Education

Abby Riordan – So. – Health Science-Nutrition and Foods

Laurel Taylor – Fr. – Early Childhood Education and Early Childhood Special Education

Carly Watts – Fr. – Criminology and Criminal Justice

Courtney Weisenberger – Fr. – Marketing

Madeline Wilson – Fr. – Health Science-Fitness Wellness

