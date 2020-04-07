NAU Roundup: Big Sky honors 47 Lumberjacks with Winter All-Academic Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Northern Arizona men's basketball, women's basketball, and men's and women's indoor track and field teams totaled 47 Big Sky Conference Winter All-Academic awards.

The 47 honorees is an increase of 11 for Northern Arizona from a year ago.

To be eligible for all-academic recognition, a student-athlete must have met and/or exceeded the following minimum requirements: 1) participated in at least half of the team's competitions, or if a track and field student-athlete competed at the indoor conference championships; 2) achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average at the conclusion of the most recently completed term; 3) completed at least one academic term at his/her current Big Sky institution.

Northern Arizona men's basketball senior Brooks DeBisschop, a 2019-20 CoSIDA Academic First Team All-American, headlined the group of Lumberjacks recognized on Tuesday. A total of 28 of Northern Arizona's 47 awardees hold a 3.5 cumulative GPA or better.

The Northern Arizona women's indoor track and field team paced the school's four Big Sky winter programs with 19 honorees, while the men's indoor track and field team had 16. Both track and field programs won the 2020 Big Sky Conference Championship.