NAU ROUNDUP: Big Sky Conference honors soccer players Corcoran, Shafer

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks goalkeeper Trinity Corcoran and midfielder Maddie Shafer were named the conference's defensive and co-offensive players of the week, respectively, as announced by the Big Sky on Tuesday.

Northern Arizona (4-5-4, 3-1 Big Sky) is on a three-match win streak after getting three consecutive shutouts from Corcoran.

Corcoran earned her first player of the week nod after recording her sixth shutout of the season overall. Her six shutouts, accompanied by one shared shutout last season, have moved her to No. 8 on the all-time career shutouts list for Northern Arizona as well as No. 6 in a single season.

Along with the Big Sky weekly award, Corcoran is 17th in the country in save percentage (.872). The sophomore has posted 34 saves in 10 appearances with a lot of help credited to her teammate's defensive efforts through the season. Corcoran leads the Big Sky in goals allowed average at just 0.56 through 810 minutes.

Maddie Shafer earned her second offensive athlete of the week honor after scoring in each of Northern Arizona's wins coming over Eastern Washington Thursday and Idaho Sunday.

Shafer leads the Big Sky in points with 14 total, averaging 1.27 a game, scoring five goals total and four assists on the season.

The junior also leads the conference in game-winning goals with three, two coming in the last two matches. Shafer’s five goals in a season is already a career high, and she is just one assist away from breaking her career high in that category.

The Lumberjacks are scheduled to head out on the road this week for two Big Sky matches at Northern Colorado and Montana on Thursday and Sunday, respectively.

Volleyball

Staring straight at a fifth set for the fifth match in their last six, Northern Arizona did not blink this time.

After seeing a two-set lead disappear, Northern Arizona showed its mettle and prevailed over defending conference champion Northern Colorado for a 25-23, 25-21, 18-25, 18-25, 16-14 victory. The win in front of a boisterous home crowd of 872 during Family Weekend triumphantly snapped Northern Arizona's eight-match losing streak as the team moved to 2-10 overall and 1-4 in the Big Sky standings.

Northern Colorado fell to 8-8 overall and 2-3 in the league.

"We've been practicing better. The last two weeks, we've just started believing in ourselves and convincing ourselves that there's no reason to be hesitant out there or worry about outcomes if we play our game and play hard," Lumberjacks coach Ken Murphy said. "I thought we played a lot of tonight's match feeling that way on our side."

Jordan Cherniss recorded five service aces for the Lumberjacks, who on defense held a significant advantage in blocks at 16-8.5. The 16 blocks were Northern Arizona's highest total since posting 18 against Northern Colorado during the spring 2021 season.

Senior Neche Newton narrowly missed her second career double-digit block performance at nine for the Lumberjacks, and redshirt freshman Kacee Moore posted a career-high six blocks, including two solo, while juniors Kate Hatch and Jordan Elder each registered five. For Hatch, who also recorded her eighth double-double with 41 assists and 13 digs and reached the 1,000 career assist mark, the five blocks were a career high as well.

Newton and junior Savannah Hasson turned back an attack to give the host a lead again late in the opening set. Freshman Kylie Moran, who led the Lumberjacks with 13 kills, then accounted for Northern Arizona's final two points, with her final of five first-set kills to complete the opening-game comeback.

The Lumberjacks led for nearly the entirety of the second set and broke it open with a 4-0 run that snapped a 14-14 tie. Hasson started the run with a kill and senior Jasmine West followed with an ace. After Northern Colorado climbed within 22-21, Northern Arizona clinched the set with kills from Hatch and Hasson, and a combo block by Newton and Hasson.

With the deciding set tied at 5-5, the Lumberjacks ripped off an emphatic 6-1 run capped by Cherniss' fifth ace. A block by Moran and Elder then put Northern Arizona within match point leading 14-11, only for Northern Colorado to stave off three clinching points.

Newton and Hatch stuffed the Bears' final attempt, sending the Rolle Activity Center crowd into a frenzy.

"We started off super strong from the start," said Hasson, who set a new career-high with 12 kills while hitting .292. "Each and every game we've gotten better, and each and every practice we've gotten better and it finally paid off today. The third and fourth sets were tough, but we made the choice to do it right now and that's exactly what we did. I couldn't be more proud of us."

Prior to Saturday's victory, Northern Arizona had dropped its first four Big Sky matches for the first time in program history, but a win over the defending champions sends the Lumberjacks' into their first two-match league road trip of the season with momentum.

"I hope this gives us some confidence," Murphy said. "UNC is really good and they're well-coached. We should look at a match like this and gain confidence and know that if we keep raising our standard every week, some great things can come out of this season and we can accomplish all of the goals we set for ourselves."

In addition to her team-leading 13 kills, Moran also recorded 12 digs in her second career double-double while also hitting .289. She was one of four Lumberjacks in double-digit digs along with Hatch, freshman Keira Hall (13) and junior Millie O'Ketter (11).

Offensively complementing Moran and Hasson in a well-balanced attack was Moore with nine kills and Elder with eight with the latter hitting a team-high .333.

After playing four of its first five Big Sky matches at home, Northern Arizona will travel to Montana and Montana State Thursday and Saturday respectively. Both matches will start at 6 p.m.