NAU ROUNDUP: Basketball wins double-overtime game at Cal Baptist

After 110 points, a pair of overtimes and numerous career highs, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks emerged from more than two hours and 40 minutes of basketball with a dramatic win Wednesday.

Battling the California Baptist Lancers throughout the night, erasing an 11-point deficit and dropping a 14-point lead, the Lumberjacks left Riverside, California, with the 110-104 double-overtime victory. Among the many milestones on the way to the win was Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne's 200th victory of her head coaching career.

"I'm just so, so proud of the kids," Payne said. "Having so many players foul out and having our bench have to step up to play big minutes down the stretch in a huge game in double overtime, I think it shows how deep we can be and how good our young kids are. It was just a really special moment because you just saw the team chemistry on the bench. The energy was off the charts."

Finishing with a career-best 25 points while shooting 9 of 19 from the field and 5 of 11 from 3-point range, Nyah Moran led the way among the Lumberjacks' six different scorers who ended the night in double figures.

"Ever since we were here over the summer, she was working, and we could see it. She was continually being consistent in her performance," Payne said of Moran. "She's pretty much been our leading scorer in almost all our practices in the preseason. So, it was really great to see her have that game that solidified everything she has put in during the offseason."

For both Nyah and Olivia Moran, it was a bit of a homecoming as the two played at King High School, which is located less than 10 miles from California Baptist's campus. Nyah continued the offensive attack right out of halftime, scoring four quick points to provide a 47-38 lead.

Olivia hit a buzzer-beating layup to force the game into overtime.

With just enough time left to get a quick layup off an inbounds pass, Montana Oltrogge's bullet from right in front of Northern Arizona's bench found Olivia under the basket. A slight tip sent the ball away from the paint, but Moran recovered and laid the ball up with 0.3 left to hit the tying basket as the buzzer sounded.

"She's a gamer and she makes great finishes at the basket," Payne said. "We drew up that play for her to slip; we knew they were going to be switching. It's one we have been practicing for a little bit. Super, super proud of her, just to see her growth from last year to this year, she's going to be a huge part of what we are doing."

Emily Rodabaugh also performed well on the offensive end, hitting a a trio of 3s in the span of 51 seconds. She scored 22 points and tied a career-high of six made 3s.

"It was great to see Emily get hot and get to that zone we know she is capable of doing," Payne said. "Especially when they started pressing, I think she got them out of it pretty quickly because she knocked down a few. It was big shots in big moments."

Finishing the game with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line, Olivia Moran played her best basketball in the first overtime period.

Having lost Regan Schenck, Fatoumata Jaiteh, Nyah Moran and Sophie Glancey by the end of the second overtime, the Lumberjacks found themselves with six players wrapping up the game. Among the group was Taylor Feldman who, similar to the Moran twins, was playing in front of family after spending her high school career just 30 minutes away at Crean Lutheran.

A foul shot from Feldman made it a four-point game late in the second overtime, but the real clincher came 35 seconds later as the freshman drained a 3 with 1:36 to play. Leading 103-97 after the shot, Northern Arizona's advantage never dipped below three the rest of the way.

"We talked earlier this week about at any point, anyone can get their chance," Payne said. "We didn't mean to jinx ourselves with that, but I am super proud of our young ones to come in. Saniyah (Neverson) coming in and holding her own in overtime, same with Mary (McMorris) and same with Taylor, that's a young group out there and they shined."

Northern Arizona's 110 points was its second most in team history.

Nyah Moran's 25 points, Glancey's 16, Feldman's 11 and Mary McMorris' three all set new career-highs while Oltrogge's 19 points matched her high as a Lumberjack from the season opener at Arizona State.

Northern Arizona will host Park University-Gilbert on Sunday.