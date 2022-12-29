NAU ROUNDUP: Basketball teams open conference slate today

After nearly a two-week break from competition for the holidays, the Northern Arizona University men's basketball team is set to open the Big Sky Conference part of its schedule with a pair of away games.

Northern Arizona's first stop is at Idaho State today and the team is slated to close 2022 with a New Year's Eve matinee Saturday at Weber State.

Northern Arizona concluded nonconference play with a 4-9 record, falling in overtime to both Utah Valley and Southern Utah in consecutive games.

The Lumberjacks found a bright spot in a historical performance from junior Jalen Cone at Southern Utah despite suffering the losses. Cone scored a career-high 45 points on 18-of-27 shooting from the field and earned his first career Big Sky Conference Player of the Week nod for the effort.

The performance was one-point shy of the program's single-game scoring record set on Jan. 7, 1956 by Frank Turley against Western New Mexico.

Idaho State leads the all-time series against Northern Arizona, 61-49. In Pocatello, the Lumberjacks trail 16-37. Last season, the squads split the series meetings in two close contests. Northern Arizona beat Idaho State on the road, 73-70, but fell in Flagstaff, 76-70.

The Wildcats finished nonconference play with a road victory against Utah State before falling to BYU 63-57 in Provo, Utah. Weber State has the lowest-scoring offense in the conference at 66.5 points per game, but it locks down on defense and only allows opponents to score 68.7 per game -- which is second in the conference.

Weber State leads the all-time series with Northern Arizona, 86-29. The Lumberjacks are just 8-52 all-time in Ogden and have not beaten the Wildcats on the road since Feb. 14, 2015.

Women's basketball

After playing 13 nonconference games that sent the Lumberjacks through Arizona, out to California and across the country to the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Big Sky Conference schedule begins for the team at home today.

The Lumberjacks (6-7) host the Idaho State Bengals (5-6) today and the Weber State Wildcats (4-8) on Saturday. Having swept the Bengals and Wildcats last season, the Lumberjacks are looking to win their conference opener for a third straight season -- which last happened between 2005 and 2008.

While Northern Arizona trails in the all-time series against both Idaho State, 29-47, and Weber State, 43-47, the Lumberjacks have won three of the past four against the Bengals and nine straight against the Wildcats.