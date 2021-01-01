NAU Roundup: Basketball teams enter new year on victories

Playing for the first time in two weeks, Regan Schenck, Emily Rodabaugh and the rest of the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks wasted no time jumping ahead of the Big Sky Conference's preseason favorite.
A 21-point lead after the first quarter led to an 84-62 victory Thursday night against the Idaho Vandals, with the Lumberjacks never trailing as they improved to 3-0 in the Big Sky with their second straight victory at Rolle Activity Center.
"A little bit of a break did us good," said Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne. "It allowed those players that were getting a lot of minutes early on to get a little bit of rest and recovery. I thought our conditioning was pretty solid tonight, I didn't think that impacted us at all. Obviously we came out on fire."
Shooting 73.7% from the field in the first 10 minutes, NAU stunned Idaho from the opening tip. Schenck and Rodabaugh each came away with nine points in the first quarter, while Khiarica Rasheed's return to the starting lineup included seven points of her own during the opening stretch.
Runs of seven, eight and seven turned an early 9-4 advantage into a 33-12 NAU lead heading into the second quarter. Though Idaho trimmed the deficit to 10 in the third quarter, the Lumberjacks answered with another dominant outburst and came away with their largest victory over the Vandals since January 1996.
Following a 3-pointer by Gina Marxen and a layup from Beyonce Bea to cut the lead to 59-49 with two minutes left in the third quarter, the Lumberjacks responded with a 10-point run spurred by freshman Nyah Moran.
Scoring seven points as the Lumberjacks pushed the lead back to 20, Moran hit a pair of layups around a Jacey Bailey 3-pointer before drilling one of her own to open the fourth quarter.
The lead never fell below 18 from there on, with Moran finishing her night with a season-best 11 points. Four other Lumberjacks reached double-digits in the victory, with Schenck leading the way at 23, followed by 13 apiece for Rodabaugh and Rasheed. Miki'ala Maio added 11.
Rodabaugh, who hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter, added 10 rebounds for the first double-double of her career. Maio led the Lumberjacks with a season-high six assists, her third consecutive game with at least five.
After scoring nine to start the game, Schenck added another eight in the fourth quarter and finished the night shooting 9 of 14, including a perfect 3 for 3 from long range.
"For us to show the resilience that we have is something I'm really impressed with," Payne said. "It shows a lot of maturity for this team. Regan stepped up today big time, I truly feel like she is the difference maker for us this year in just leading the team. She's grown so much and matured so much as a player, she completely controlled the tempo of the game."
Meanwhile, NAU held Marxen to just 11 points and Bea to 12 as the Vandals shot just 35.4% as a team. Natalie Klinker returned to Idaho's lineup, tying Bea for a team-best 12 points and adding eight rebounds while playing just 18 minutes.
Now 5-2 overall and having handed the Vandals their first Big Sky loss of the season, the Lumberjacks will face Idaho again on Saturday at noon, with the game available on Pluto TV channel 1058.
Men's basketball
A mid-second-half surge broke open a tied game and NAU broke free from Idaho on the way to a 78-65 New Year's Eve victory. The Lumberjacks (2-6, 1-1 Big Sky) notched their first Big Sky victory of the season and spoiled the Vandals' home opener in the process with a crucial road win to start the weekend.
"I thought we played decent in the first half, and from the 13-minute mark to the five-minute mark (of the second half) we played NAU basketball," said Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar. "We got stops and that's how we want to play."
After Luke Avdalovic gave the Lumberjacks their largest lead of the game at 40-34 with one of his season-best four 3-pointers at 16:41 to play, the Vandals rallied to tie the game at 42-all and then once more at 45-45.
INAU broke open the game in response, beginning with a dunk by sophomore Ajang Aguek with 12:25 remaining. Keith Haymon followed with a 3 and Avdalovic connected on a jumper during a seven-point surge within a minute's span.
The 7-0 burst was part of a larger 24-6 run capped by another Aguek bucket that pushed NAU's lead out to 69-51 with under seven minutes left. Idaho (0-6, 0-3 Big Sky) managed to close the gap with a 10-0 run itself to 69-61 with 3:28 remaining, but Lumberjacks junior Cameron Shelton iced the game with seven free throws made the rest of the way.
On the final night of 2020, Shelton -- appropriately No. 20 -- posted his fifth straight 20-point game, finishing with 24 total on Friday. Shelton also led the team with seven rebounds and a season-best seven assists, and turned the ball over just two times.
With Shelton doing his usual damage, the Lumberjacks lit up Memorial Gym from behind the arc like the New Year's Eve fireworks in a season-best performance. The visitors shot 42.9% from 3, and Avdalovic (4) and Haymon (3) combined for seven of the Lumberjacks' season-high nine treys.
"Our magic number is 39.9 percent, and we did a better job with that in the second half," said Burcar about Idaho's 38.7 second half field goal percentage. "That's why we can go out and have some fun; play aggressively and pass the ball and knock down shots. Keith and Luke are better players in the open court."
Avdalovic was 4 of 6 from long distance and 6 for 9 overall shooting, finishing with a season-high 17 points. Haymon tied a career high with nine points on 3-of-6 shooting behind the arc. Aguek also chipped in a season-high eight points off the bench -- a total matched by Jay Green.
Idaho led for the majority of the first half, jumping out to a 14-7 lead eight minutes into the game and holding that advantage until consecutive layups by Green and redshirt freshman Carson Towt provided NAU with its first lead of the game, 26-25, with 5:18 left in the first half.
The Lumberjacks wound up claiming their first halftime lead of the season, 33-32, following a dunk by Nik Mains -- accounting for the seventh lead change down the stretch of the first period.
Idaho remained in the game despite eight first-half turnovers due to 52.2% shooting. In the second half, however, the Vandals shot just 38.7%. For the game, Idaho shot 44.4%, which is a season-low by an NAU opponent.
NAU outshot Idaho with a final clip of 46%, including 53.6% in the second period, and held significant advantages in the paint (32-20) and off turnovers (15-8).
The Lumberjacks will aim to complete the sweep of the Vandals for the third consecutive season on Saturday at noon.