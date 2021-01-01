NAU Roundup: Basketball teams enter new year on victories

Following a 3-pointer by Gina Marxen and a layup from Beyonce Bea to cut the lead to 59-49 with two minutes left in the third quarter, the Lumberjacks responded with a 10-point run spurred by freshman Nyah Moran.

Scoring seven points as the Lumberjacks pushed the lead back to 20, Moran hit a pair of layups around a Jacey Bailey 3-pointer before drilling one of her own to open the fourth quarter.

The lead never fell below 18 from there on, with Moran finishing her night with a season-best 11 points. Four other Lumberjacks reached double-digits in the victory, with Schenck leading the way at 23, followed by 13 apiece for Rodabaugh and Rasheed. Miki'ala Maio added 11.

Rodabaugh, who hit a trio of 3-pointers in the first quarter, added 10 rebounds for the first double-double of her career. Maio led the Lumberjacks with a season-high six assists, her third consecutive game with at least five.

After scoring nine to start the game, Schenck added another eight in the fourth quarter and finished the night shooting 9 of 14, including a perfect 3 for 3 from long range.