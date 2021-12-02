NAU ROUNDUP: Basketball begins conference play today

After just four nonconference games, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks women’s basketball team begins its pursuit of the Big Sky Conference title this week against Weber State and Idaho State.

Today’s conference opener against the Wildcats (2-3) is the first of six consecutive games to be played in Flagstaff for the Lumberjacks (1-3, 0-0 Big Sky), the longest homestand since a seven-game stretch across 21 days during the 2010-11 season.

Northern Arizona has won seven straight against Weber State, including a meeting at the Big Sky Conference tournament in March.

Meanwhile, the Bengals (1-5) are set to arrive in Flagstaff on Saturday after opening Big Sky play at the Portland State Vikings today. Voted as the clear favorite by both the coaches and media this preseason, Idaho State enters with a three-game win streak over Northern Arizona while looking for its fifth Big Sky title.

Weber State’s starting five all return from last season’s roster, with Jadyn Matthews leading the Wildcats with 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds in five games this season so far. In three games against the Lumberjacks last season, she averaged 12.7 points and 8.7 rebounds and shot 61.5% from the field.

Weber State has held four of its five opponents under 40% from the field this season, with North Dakota hitting just 31.7% and Omaha at 30.4% in the Wildcats’ two victories.

Meanwhile, Idaho State enters conference play after a challenging nonconference slate that included No. 10 Oregon, Gonzaga, Missouri and AAC preseason No. 2 UCF. The Bengals have played just twice on their home floor in Pocatello, beating the College of Idaho in an exhibition and Park University of Gilbert, Arizona, for their lone regular-season victory.

Idaho State continues its balanced attack from a season ago, with six players averaging at least 4.3 points per game and none in double-digits yet this season. Callie Bourne leads at 8.7 points followed by Dora Goles at 8.3 and Estefania Ors at 7.5.

Men’s basketball

The Lumberjacks will be tested immediately to start conference play with a road trip to two of the Big Sky’s top-four teams from a season ago. The first weekend of the Big Sky schedule begins in Ogden, Utah, versus Weber State today, followed by a Saturday game at Idaho State in Pocatello, Idaho.

“There’s no place you’d rather start (conference) than at Montana, Weber State or Southern Utah. I could name any team really,” said coach Shane Burcar. “I like to start on the road because we’ll see what we’re about. We’ve got two great games. Weber State is electric right now and Idaho State is someone we’ve struggled with in my short time here. No matter what happened last week, we would’ve been laser focused on this week.”

NAU heads into the brief start to the Big Sky slate with a 3-4 record after consecutive losses to UTRGV and Cal State Fullerton last week. As for NAU’s two opponents this week, they have had different starts to the season. Weber State is the only remaining undefeated team in the league at 6-0 with five of its six victories away from its home court, while Idaho State has dropped five straight after opening the season with a win to sit at 1-5.

NAU will aim to snap a seven-year streak of dropping its conference opener today. While the Lumberjacks boast four starters averaging more than 8.5 points per game and six total players at 7.5 per game or better, led by sophomore Jalen Cone’s 16.1, their defense will need to limit a Wildcats team that ranks second in the country in shooting at 53.9% and 39th in scoring offense averaging 81.8 points per game.

Redshirt junior Nik Mains backs Cone in scoring at 12.1 points per game, shooting 45.6% overall and 38.1% from 3-point range — both marks which are the best among NAU starters. Redshirt sophomore Keith Haymon is shooting 37.8% from deep while averaging 9.9 points per game, and redshirt freshman Carson Towt is averaging 8.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

NAU has dropped three straight to Weber State since a 72-64 win in Flagstaff on Jan. 4, 2020. Overall, Weber State has won 10 of the last 11 meetings since NAU’s last win in Ogden, a 61-54 result on Feb. 14, 2015. Similarly, the Lumberjacks have lost three straight to Idaho State since an 88-87 overtime win in Pocatello on Feb. 6, 2020 and eight of the last 10 overall.

