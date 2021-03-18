NAU Roundup: Athletics remembers Rusty Tillman, who died at 75 this week

No matter who you ask around Flagstaff, they will likely use a similar term to describe NAU Hall of Famer Rusty Tillman: A wealth of knowledge.

The former Lumberjack, who spent significant time in the NFL as both a player and a coach, died earlier this week at the age of 75. Tillman arrived at NAU in 1966, playing defensive end, linebacker, tight end and punter for the Lumberjacks until 1969.

Leaving with the school record for punt average of 44.5 yards per punt, as well as what was then the longest punt in school history, Tillman landed in the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Redskins to begin his NFL career in 1970.

A native of Wisconsin, Tillman met his idol Vince Lombardi before the latter's death ahead of the 1970 season. Tillman played in Washington for the extent of George Allen's tenure with the franchise and reached the Super Bowl in 1973 against the undefeated Miami Dolphins. Tillman went on to become a special teams ace for Washington, with many regarding him as one of the greatest special teamers ever, and was eventually named to the 80 Greatest Redskins of All-Time following his retirement.