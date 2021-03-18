NAU Roundup: Athletics remembers Rusty Tillman, who died at 75 this week

No matter who you ask around Flagstaff, they will likely use a similar term to describe NAU Hall of Famer Rusty Tillman: A wealth of knowledge.
The former Lumberjack, who spent significant time in the NFL as both a player and a coach, died earlier this week at the age of 75. Tillman arrived at NAU in 1966, playing defensive end, linebacker, tight end and punter for the Lumberjacks until 1969.
Leaving with the school record for punt average of 44.5 yards per punt, as well as what was then the longest punt in school history, Tillman landed in the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Redskins to begin his NFL career in 1970.
A native of Wisconsin, Tillman met his idol Vince Lombardi before the latter's death ahead of the 1970 season. Tillman played in Washington for the extent of George Allen's tenure with the franchise and reached the Super Bowl in 1973 against the undefeated Miami Dolphins. Tillman went on to become a special teams ace for Washington, with many regarding him as one of the greatest special teamers ever, and was eventually named to the 80 Greatest Redskins of All-Time following his retirement.
Soon transitioning into coaching, Tillman began an extended run with the Seattle Seahawks in 1979 that spanned the tenures of three head coaches through the 1994 season. Starting out as the team's special teams coach, Tillman later coached the team's linebackers and tight ends as well. In 1992, Tillman shifted over to become Seattle's defensive coordinator for a three-year run. During his time in Seattle, Tillman's special team groups produced four Pro Bowlers for a total of six honors. Seattle led the league in punt coverage three times, kickoff coverage twice, and punt return average once under Tillman's guidance, with the group earning the moniker of RAT Patrol based on Tillman's initials.
Holding the defensive coordinator title for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1995, Tillman then returned to special teams for the Oakland Raiders in 1997 and back to defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts in 1998.
Named the head coach of the XFL's New York/New Jersey Hitmen in 2001, Tillman spent the franchise's lone year of existence in the position before returning to the NFL in 2003 as the special teams coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings.
NAU inducted Tillman into its Athletics Hall of Fame in 1984, during his run with Seattle, years before his return to Flagstaff would land him back in the sport where much of it began.
Tillman assisted Jeremiah Smith with the Coconino High School Panthers in 2014 after a chance encounter with one of the team's assistant coaches in Flagstaff. Introduced to Smith soon after, Tillman would share his knowledge with the coaching staff while working with the team's special teams and secondary.
Unsurprisingly, Tillman's vast special teams experience paid off as senior Fabian Lucero earned the Arizona Daily Sun Football Athlete of the Year thanks to four kickoff returns for touchdowns during the season.
Despite his immense experience in the sport, Tillman worked hard to provide any help he could, according to Smith. Smith said throughout Tillman's short time with Coconino, the veteran coach would always ask Smith for his approval on gameplans and fell in line with the hierarchy of the staff.
Much to Smith's dismay, Tillman soon moved over to his alma mater after being introduced to former NAU head coach Jerome Souers. Spending a few seasons back with the Lumberjacks, helping with the team's defense and special teams, Tillman once again shared his decades of experience with NAU's staff and roster.
Leaving an impact on many current and former Lumberjacks, Tillman's sense of humor and insight were cited by many on social media following his passing.
Women's basketball
No matter the results throughout the weekend, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will see a trio of opponents they rarely, if ever, have the opportunity to play.
Opening the 2021 Women's Basketball Invitational against the FIU Panthers (13-12) on Friday at 4:30 p.m., the Lumberjacks (13-13) will take on a program they have never faced in their nearly 50-year history.
"My staff watched a lot of film last night, we all said we had dates with FIU," said NAU head coach Loree Payne on Tuesday, a day after the WBI bracket was released. "They are a solid team. When you look at them on the stat sheet compared to ours, we are actually very similar."
NAU and FIU shared one opponent during the season, as the Lumberjacks faced the UTEP Miners during their non-conference schedule in December. The Panthers, meanwhile, played a pair of games against the Miners on back-to-back days in Miami during the Conference USA schedule.
The Lumberjacks came away with an 83-75 victory against the Miners, with all five starters finishing in double-digits, while the Panthers dropped both of their games, 76-64 in the first game and then 73-57 in the second. Both of FIU's games with UTEP shared a common theme, as the Panthers committed 21 turnovers in the first meeting and 20 the following afternoon.
On the offensive end, four Panthers average double-digits as the team ranks 38th in the nation at 74.3 points per game. Jiselle Thomas leads the way with 16.9 points per game, followed by Kyla Nelson's 13.9, Emerald Ekpiteta's 12.0 and Fujika Nimmo's 11.7.
Thomas, an All-Conference USA Second Team honoree, scored a career-high 34 points against Southern Miss in FIU's opening game of the Conference USA Tournament. The junior reached double-digits in 21 of FIU's 25 games this season, and the 34-point performance was the highest scoring game for a Panther since 2014.
Ekpiteta, a 5-11 grad transfer from Niagara, led the team on the boards with 9.4 per game during her first year in the program. Recording nine double-doubles this season, Ekpiteta finished with double-digit rebounds 12 times this season and hit a season-high of 18 against Middle Tennessee on Jan. 8
With the WBI guaranteeing all eight participants three games during the tournament, NAU will face one of Abilene Christian or Portland in the semifinals of either the championship or consolation brackets.
Similar to FIU, NAU has never faced Abilene Christian and last played Portland in 1987. The four schools on the other half of the WBI bracket, Cleveland State, Loyola Chicago, Manhattan and Stetson, which stepped in for Longwood since the bracket was announced, have combined for just one game against NAU. Manhattan faced NAU in the finals of the Lumberjacks' Thanksgiving Tournament in November 2005.
A victory against FIU would set up NAU for another 4:30 tipoff on Saturday while a loss would put them in the 2 p.m. game. Sunday's tipoff will be determined by Saturday's result.