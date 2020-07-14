NAU Roundup: Athletics extends radio partnership with KDUS AM 1060

The Lumberjack Sports Properties and Hubbard Radio Phoenix announced that KDUS AM 1060 will be the home to Northern Arizona football and men’s basketball through the 2023-24 season.
The Lumberjacks will stay with KDUS AM 1060 as it has been the flagship home for Northern Arizona football and men's hoops in the Phoenix area for the past two years.
“We are excited to keep NAU football and NAU men’s basketball with KDUS AM 1060,” operations coordinator Kayla Mortellaro said. “It has been a pleasure to work with the NAU staff and coaches over the last two seasons, and we are eager to continue the Lumberjack connection with games to fans across the Phoenix region.”
NAU football head coach Chris Ball and men’s basketball coach Shane Burcar join Extra Point with Kemp and Kayla throughout the football and basketball seasons.
“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with KDUS AM 1060 to provide our fans in the greater Phoenix area with an outlet to catch Lumberjack football and basketball,” NAU Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow said. “KDUS AM 1060 has strengthened our radio network over the last two years.”
KDUS AM 1060 has been NAU Athletics’ home for all Lumberjack football and men’s basketball games in Phoenix since the 2018-19 seasons. KDUS AM 1060, home to The Dan Patrick Show and affiliate of SB Nation Radio, is part of the Lumberjack Radio Network, which also includes Flagstaff’s KAFF Country Legends 93.5 FM/930 AM and Prescott’s 97.9 FM Fun Oldies.
The Lumberjack Radio Network also includes 104.9 FM/1490 AM ESPN Radio in Tucson for football only.
NAU football is scheduled to open Big Sky Conference play Saturday, Sept. 26 at Northern Colorado. Men’s basketball was recently added to the Jerry Colangelo Classic hosted at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Dec. 19 in which NAU will face off against San Diego.
“As we enter the 2020-21 year with the uncertainty surrounding fan access to our games here in Flagstaff, this broadcast relationship will be crucial in allowing our NAU fans and alumni in the Phoenix market to not miss a second of the action,” Marlow said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!