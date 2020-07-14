NAU Roundup: Athletics extends radio partnership with KDUS AM 1060

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lumberjack Sports Properties and Hubbard Radio Phoenix announced that KDUS AM 1060 will be the home to Northern Arizona football and men’s basketball through the 2023-24 season.

The Lumberjacks will stay with KDUS AM 1060 as it has been the flagship home for Northern Arizona football and men's hoops in the Phoenix area for the past two years.

“We are excited to keep NAU football and NAU men’s basketball with KDUS AM 1060,” operations coordinator Kayla Mortellaro said. “It has been a pleasure to work with the NAU staff and coaches over the last two seasons, and we are eager to continue the Lumberjack connection with games to fans across the Phoenix region.”

NAU football head coach Chris Ball and men’s basketball coach Shane Burcar join Extra Point with Kemp and Kayla throughout the football and basketball seasons.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with KDUS AM 1060 to provide our fans in the greater Phoenix area with an outlet to catch Lumberjack football and basketball,” NAU Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow said. “KDUS AM 1060 has strengthened our radio network over the last two years.”