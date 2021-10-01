NAU ROUNDUP: Arnson nominated for scholarship award

For the second straight fall, Northern Arizona All-American punter DJ Arnson was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is given to the nation's top scholar-athlete by the National Football Foundation.

Arnson, now officially entering his final season with the Lumberjacks after being granted an additional year of eligibility following the football season's move to the spring last year, is an eight-time All-American between preseason and postseason honors. Additionally, he earned 2020 FCS Punter of the Year honors for his play during the spring and entered the 2021 season on the watchlist for the award again.

Now in his fifth season on the field for the Lumberjacks, Arnson arrived at NAU in the spring of 2017 after attending Cochise Community College for a semester. The native of Chandler completed his bachelor's degree in biomedical science, with a minor in chemistry in the spring of 2019, and also finished a master's degree in education, with an emphasis in human relations in the spring. Once his football career is complete, Arnson has his sights set on attending medical school.