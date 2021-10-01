NAU ROUNDUP: Arnson nominated for scholarship award

For the second straight fall, Northern Arizona All-American punter DJ Arnson was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is given to the nation's top scholar-athlete by the National Football Foundation.
Arnson, now officially entering his final season with the Lumberjacks after being granted an additional year of eligibility following the football season's move to the spring last year, is an eight-time All-American between preseason and postseason honors. Additionally, he earned 2020 FCS Punter of the Year honors for his play during the spring and entered the 2021 season on the watchlist for the award again.
Now in his fifth season on the field for the Lumberjacks, Arnson arrived at NAU in the spring of 2017 after attending Cochise Community College for a semester. The native of Chandler completed his bachelor's degree in biomedical science, with a minor in chemistry in the spring of 2019, and also finished a master's degree in education, with an emphasis in human relations in the spring. Once his football career is complete, Arnson has his sights set on attending medical school.
Celebrating its 32nd year, the Campbell Trophy honors academic success, on-field performance and leadership within the community. Arnson is also a four-time Big Sky All-Academic honoree and four-time Golden Eagle Scholar-Athlete Award recipient in addition to his numerous honors for his excellence on the field.
A member of Northern Arizona's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Arnson spent 2019 as the chairman of community engagement. Arnson has helped paint Flagstaff's Murdock Community Center, provided meals at the Flagstaff Women's Center and aided in filling sandbags to protect against possible flooding following the Museum Fire.
The NFF will announce 12 to 14 finalists in November, with each receiving an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2020 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class. Later this year, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 31st Campbell Trophy, having his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.
Women's cross country
The Lumberjacks are traveling to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to compete in the 47th annual Paul Short Run, hosted by Lehigh University, on Friday.
The Lumberjacks will compete in the open race and the 6K gold race. No. 15 Georgetown will be the only other nationally ranked women's team attending the meet.
This will be Northern Arizona's first outing since the George Kyte Classic on Sept. 4 in Flagstaff. Senior Pipi Eitel returns to competition after her individual win in that event. Redshirt sophomores Jesselyn Bries and Meagan Van Pelt, redshirt freshman Elise Stearn and freshman Alexis Kebbe will also run in the event.